Lamola: All South Africans must respect the Zondo Commission and Constitution
He says the laws and the prescripts of the country must be obeyed in order for South Africa to overcome the scourge of corruption.
Minister Lamola defended the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture and the Constitution against what he described as 'spurious attacks' while addressing MPs during the Sona debate in Parliament on Wednesday.
RELATED: Zondo wants ConCourt to impose jail term for Zuma if found guilty of contempt
His remarks come after former President Jacob Zuma failed to appear before the inquiry on Monday, defying the commission's summons and the Constitutional Court order for him to appear.
Speaking to CapeTalk host John Maytham, Lamola says all South Africans have an obligation to obey the Constitution.
It is for everyone across the country. All of us have to respect the prescripts and the [Zondo] Commission, including the Constitution itself.Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development
Lamola did not mention Zuma by name. He also would not be drawn on the reports that Police Minister Bheki Cele met with Zuma on Thursday.
RELATED: Bheki Cele is having tea with Jacob Zuma at Nkandla
The future of our country all depends on how we deal with the current scourge of corruption that is unravelling across the country, including what is being revealed at the [Zondo] Commission.Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development
If you look across the globe, there have been promising nations that are today struggling or really crippled by the effects of corruption. We should not allow our country to descend to that level.Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development
As South Africans, we have to ensure that our institutions, in terms of law enforcement, act in accordance with what Constitution prescribes them to do so that we are able to turn the tide against corruption.Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development
Listen to Minister Lamola in conversation with John Maytham:
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
