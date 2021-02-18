Five Cape cable thieves sentenced to combined 1,250 years behind bars - Eskom





The Cape Town High Court sentenced five cable thieves on Friday 12 February.

The group was sentenced to a cumulative 1 250 years imprisonment, according to Eskom's recent statement.

“The shortest jail term meted out to some of the thieves is a minimum sentence of 15 years,” the power utility states.

The stolen copper cables belonged to both Eskom and Telkom, and were stolen between 2016 and 2018 in the Namaqualand and Western Cape regions.