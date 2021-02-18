Five Cape cable thieves sentenced to combined 1,250 years behind bars - Eskom
The Cape Town High Court sentenced five cable thieves on Friday 12 February.
The group was sentenced to a cumulative 1 250 years imprisonment, according to Eskom's recent statement.
“The shortest jail term meted out to some of the thieves is a minimum sentence of 15 years,” the power utility states.
The stolen copper cables belonged to both Eskom and Telkom, and were stolen between 2016 and 2018 in the Namaqualand and Western Cape regions.
#EskomMediaStatement— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 18, 2021
Five cable thieves sentenced to 1 250 years’ imprisonment@News24 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/lWEI43qEDt
Source : Graig-Lee Smith/EWN
More from Local
Alcohol bans cost liquor industry more than R36 billion in lost sales - study
The annualised GDP loss for SA is almost R52b, according to a report on the bans' economic impact released by alcohol industry.Read More
Lamola: All South Africans must respect the Zondo Commission and Constitution
Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Ronald Lamola says the Zondo Commission and the judiciary should be respected by all South Africans.Read More
R200 000 a kilo! What makes saffron so expensive?
Click to find out why a Northern Cape farmer is suggesting that saffron could be South Africa's next big export crop...Read More
Are CPT driving license examiners the rudest professionals in town?
John Maytham asked the city's traffic services if examiners are told not to be too friendly - here's what they said...Read More
It's all rather hazy - what does the law say about Dagga Private Clubs?
The directors of The Haze Club, arrested last year, are seeking clarification of the laws as they relate to Dagga Private ClubsRead More
Cape Town wine fundi secures win as food pairing book voted best in the world
Passion for Pairing is the work of local sommelier and winemaker Jean-Vincent Ridon, with photography by Gerda Louw.Read More
South African Parliament set to grill Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook
The Govt wants to know how Mark Zuckerberg’s company is planning to avoid spreading misinformation about the upcoming elections.Read More
Beware of pyramid scheme disguised as 'gifting circle' Divine Prosperity Blossom
A financial expert has warned locals not to fall for a pyramid scheme known as Divine Prosperity Blossom that has sprung up in Cape Town.Read More
Family of DJ Fresh accuser demand he retract 'slanderous' claims
DJ Fresh slammed for calling rape accuser a 'pathological liar', family call on former 947 host to 'retract his false claims'.Read More
Bheki Cele is having tea with Jacob Zuma at Nkandla
Lester Kiewit interviews EWN’s Nkosikhona Duma and political analyst Ralph Mathekga.Read More