'It's been really hard' - SA expat describes Texas blackouts amid winter storm
Texas residents have been battling with frozen pipes, lack of water supply, intermittent internet, dangerous roads, and power cuts due to a massive snow storm that affected the state's electrical grid.
Former Cape Town resident Kevin Jackson lives in Dallas and says electricity was restored on Thursday after most Texans were left in the dark due to the blackouts.
Schools in the state have been closed for the week due to the extreme weather.
While the electricity seems to be back, Texas is still battling with a shortage of drinkable water because of cracked water pipes, frozen wells, and water treatment plants that were knocked offline.
Jackson sent CapeTalk several pictures of his frozen pool and his pool pump which broke due to the cold snap. (See more pictures below)
Jackson says many community olunteers have been providing water and other essential supplies to their neighbours who stuck at home.
During the 36-hour blackout earlier this week, he says a local resturant owner catered warm meals and free coffee for residents.
"We were all ready for a snow storm and we were ready for the cold, but we weren't expecting no electricity and no water", he tells CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto.
Meanwhile, many local residents have been forced to reschedule their Covid-19 vaccination appointments as the pandemic takes a back seat amid the storm.
US Senator Ted Cruz has been facing backlash after he flew to the Mexican resort city of Cancun with his family while millions of his fellow Texans struggled through a deadly deep freeze.
It sounds like [Cape Town] has really good weather. I would love to be there now!Kevin Jackson
In Dallas, it's been really hard... I live in the neighbourhood that had no electricity for 36 hours..Kevin Jackson
The responses from among the neighbours and community has been amazingg.. people are helping people with their essentials.Kevin Jackson
The house is warm. It's okay for now, but we are still going to be assessing the damage. Water pipes break here. The houses here are different from how they're built in South Africa.Kevin Jackson
With the deep freeze and with the thawing, we're going to see a lot of floods in the houses.Kevin Jackson
Listen to Kevin Jackson on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
Source : sent to CapeTalk
