WC officials aim to vaccinate over 1,000 health workers daily for next two weeks





The Western Cape has received just over 13,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines out of the first batch of 80,000 that was delivered to South Africa on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphos and Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize were vaccinated at the Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town.

The political leaders were vaccinated shortly after nurse Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi - the first healthcare worker in South Africa to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine has been made available to South Africa's healthcare workers as part of an ongoing clinical study after the government ditched the AstraZeneca jab due to efficacy concerns.

MEC Mbombo says a plan is in place for vaccinators to administer the 13,140 J&J vaccine doses allotted to the province.

The Tygerberg, Groote Schuur, and Khayelitsha hospitals have been identified as the initial vaccination sites for healthcare workers who are first in line for the Covid-19 jab during phase one of South Africa's rollout.

The aim is for 500 healthcare workers to be vaccinated each day at Tygerberg and Groote Schuur respectively while the Khayelitsha facility will only vaccinate 100 workers daily.

After two weeks, the province expects that the national government would have secured the next tranche of 80,000 to be distributed to health facilities across the country.

Mbombo says the total number of healthcare workers who qualify for inoculation has risen to 133,000 after the province confirmed more job appointments.

She says health officials hope to pick up the pace of the rollout as more vaccines become available.

However, the MEC explains to CapeTalk that phase two of the vaccine programme may only be a reality in three months' time.

We've got roughly 13,000 [doses] and we need to complete those within two weeks' time so that we can get another batch. Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape Government

We've set ourselves a target for the Tyberg site and the Groote Schuur site to each have 500 vaccinations per day. For the Khayelitsha site [we've aimed for] 100 per day. Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape Government

It also includes private hospitals. Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape Government

