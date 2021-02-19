Lawlessness in Cape Town: 'Gangs have infiltrated crime intelligence'
A security guard has a bomb strapped to his chest by cash in transit robbers…
Six people shot dead in a Khayelitsha house linked to brutal extortion rackets…
A gang attack on a luxury vehicle showroom…
Three shot dead in Bellville this as the taxi bloodbath ratchets up the body count (100+ murders in 12 months)…
South Africa is in a state of lawlessness.
Criminal networks continue to thrive; “kingpins” operate for years with impunity.
Extortion gangs spread terror from fine dining establishments in the swanky city centre to the densely packed townships sprawled across the Cape Flats.
In some cases, police operate hand-in-hand with criminals, selling confiscated weapons to gangs who slaughter and maim.
And, while anarchy reigns, the country’s vitally important crime intelligence unit is in disarray.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Willem Els, a police officer for 27 years, including stints in the VIP Unit, Anti Hijack Unit, Crime Intelligence Service and Explosives Unit.
He is now with the Institute of Security Studies.
Cape Town’s organised crime rings are entrenched because they have been allowed to operate for too long, says Els.
Drug networks are flourishing and violent vigilante groups such as Pagad (People Against Gangsterism and Drugs) spring up in response because Saps is ineffective, he says.
Els has much praise for Western Cape Police Commissioner Yolisa Matakata (“she has not been compromised”), who is being deployed to crime intelligence.
South Africa has been suffering from lawlessness for some time because of the lack of accountability. It starts from the top…Willem Els, Institute of Security Studies
It starts at home. Without shifting responsibility away from the government… We’re allowing these things in our communities…Willem Els, Institute of Security Studies
The decay has occurred over several years. There’s a tug-of-war between the national and provincial governments… We’re suffering as a consequence…Willem Els, Institute of Security Studies
We have to take responsibility… and force the police to do their work…Willem Els, Institute of Security Studies
If you speak to people about Donkie Booysen; the whole community – apart from the police – knows. Why? Maybe they’ve been compromised…Willem Els, Institute of Security Studies
Successful investigations start with crime intelligence… but it’s been compromised… There’s an inability to act… The gangs infiltrate… There are a lot of good policemen still out there… We must have a purge… Once they’ve given you a free glass of water; they own you!Willem Els, Institute of Security Studies
Joint operations are very important… The moment you share intelligence… you start to see results…Willem Els, Institute of Security Studies
These people can only operate in your area if you allow them…Willem Els, Institute of Security Studies
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
