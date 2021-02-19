[WATCH] Parody of South Africans saying 'I've been isolating' (but not really)
In a time of the coronavirus pandemic isolation and self-isolation have become terms thrown around rather loosely it seems.
TikTokker MelodyJaneSC posted a hilarious take on how many South Africans seem to think isolation works.
She takes the mickey out of those who say they've 'just been isolating'.
Person 1: "Oh I mean we're still leaving the house."
Person 2: "Oh so, not really isolating..."
Person 1: "No I am isolating, I'm just like sometimes seeing my friends but only outdoors."
Person 2: "OK, but that's not really isolating."
Person 1: "No, well I am only seeing people who are also isolating..."
Person2: "Okay..."
Watch the parody below:
@melodyjanesc
Tag your friends who are “isolating” & comment your favourite isolation descriptions! 🙄😷 ##tiktokSA ##mzansicomedy ##isolation ##quarantine ##fyp♬ original sound - Melody Jane S