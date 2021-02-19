Streaming issues? Report here
Alleged CT gang kingpin Jerome Booysen arrested on drug trafficking charges

19 February 2021 11:38 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Hawks
Jerome Booysen
drug lord
Cape Town underworld
drug trafficiking
Mandrax syndicate

Suspected Cape Town gang kingpin Jerome Booysen was arrested along with five other people in connection with running a Mandrax syndicate.

Booysen, who goes by the alias 'Donkie', appeared in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Thursday along with his co-accused.

They face charges related to the contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The Hawks arrested the six suspects earlier on the same day after Booysen and his co-accused reportedly handed themselves over to the authorities.

The arrest followed an intelligence-driven operation into suspicions of drug trafficking.

It's the second time Booysen has been arrested in the space of two months. In December he was apprehended in a separate matter related to the 2017 murder of steroid smuggler Brian Wainstein.

RELATED: Hawks probe links between hit on William Red Stevens and ongoing underworld case

All six of the accused in the Mandrax case have been granted bail of between R5,000 and R30,000, according to Eyewitness News reports.

The suspects are expected to appear in court again on Thursday 29 April.




