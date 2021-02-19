Alleged CT gang kingpin Jerome Booysen arrested on drug trafficking charges
Booysen, who goes by the alias 'Donkie', appeared in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Thursday along with his co-accused.
They face charges related to the contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.
The Hawks arrested the six suspects earlier on the same day after Booysen and his co-accused reportedly handed themselves over to the authorities.
The arrest followed an intelligence-driven operation into suspicions of drug trafficking.
It's the second time Booysen has been arrested in the space of two months. In December he was apprehended in a separate matter related to the 2017 murder of steroid smuggler Brian Wainstein.
RELATED: Hawks probe links between hit on William Red Stevens and ongoing underworld case
All six of the accused in the Mandrax case have been granted bail of between R5,000 and R30,000, according to Eyewitness News reports.
The suspects are expected to appear in court again on Thursday 29 April.
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
More from Local
Cops seize R126m worth of Ivermectin in latest OR Tambo bust
Police have siezed R126 million worth of unregistered Ivermectin tablets at OR Tambo airport this week in a joint operation with Sahpra.Read More
Lawlessness in Cape Town: 'Gangs have infiltrated crime intelligence'
"Speak about Donkie Booysen; the whole community – apart from police – knows," says Willem Els (Institute of Security Studies).Read More
WC officials aim to vaccinate over 1,000 health workers daily for next two weeks
Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says the province has set a target to administer its first batch of vaccines within the next two weeks.Read More
Five Cape cable thieves sentenced to combined 1,250 years behind bars - Eskom
Eskom says a group of cable thieves was sentenced for 50 counts of charges related to copper cable theft last week.Read More
Alcohol bans cost liquor industry more than R36 billion in lost sales - study
The annualised GDP loss for SA is almost R52b, according to a report on the bans' economic impact released by alcohol industry.Read More
Lamola: All South Africans must respect the Zondo Commission and Constitution
Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Ronald Lamola says the Zondo Commission and the judiciary should be respected by all South Africans.Read More
R200 000 a kilo! What makes saffron so expensive?
Click to find out why a Northern Cape farmer is suggesting that saffron could be South Africa's next big export crop...Read More
Are CPT driving license examiners the rudest professionals in town?
John Maytham asked the city's traffic services if examiners are told not to be too friendly - here's what they said...Read More
It's all rather hazy - what does the law say about Dagga Private Clubs?
The directors of The Haze Club, arrested last year, are seeking clarification of the laws as they relate to Dagga Private ClubsRead More
Cape Town wine fundi secures win as food pairing book voted best in the world
Passion for Pairing is the work of local sommelier and winemaker Jean-Vincent Ridon, with photography by Gerda Louw.Read More