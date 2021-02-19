Alleged CT gang kingpin Jerome Booysen arrested on drug trafficking charges





Booysen, who goes by the alias 'Donkie', appeared in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Thursday along with his co-accused.

They face charges related to the contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The Hawks arrested the six suspects earlier on the same day after Booysen and his co-accused reportedly handed themselves over to the authorities.

The arrest followed an intelligence-driven operation into suspicions of drug trafficking.

It's the second time Booysen has been arrested in the space of two months. In December he was apprehended in a separate matter related to the 2017 murder of steroid smuggler Brian Wainstein.

All six of the accused in the Mandrax case have been granted bail of between R5,000 and R30,000, according to Eyewitness News reports.

The suspects are expected to appear in court again on Thursday 29 April.