Cops seize R126m worth of Ivermectin in latest OR Tambo bust





The discovery of the tablets was made earlier this week by authorities during an inspection of a cargo container that was destined to South Africa from India.

It's the largest bust involving illegally imported medicines since the beginning of the year, according to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

RELATED: Black market Ivermectin remains a concern despite compassionate-use approval

#sapsHQ Unregistered medicines worth R126 million rand seized at OR TAMBO International Airport. #SAPS through its #Interpol office are working with authorities from India to establish the exact delivery address of the consignment in the country. MEhttps://t.co/S0AF9I4xCF pic.twitter.com/Q39cXArLIV — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) February 19, 2021

SAHPRA has this week seized ivermictin tablets at OR Tambo International cargo which do not have SAHPRA approval.



The tablets are from India. The tablets are estimated to be worth R126m.



Tablets seized also include unregistered sexual enhancement tablets estimated at R2m pic.twitter.com/4jPByNcuVd — MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) February 18, 2021

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says SAPS officials are working to establish where the consignment of Ivermectin pills was headed in the country.

No arrests have been made at this stage but SAPS's Interpol office is working with authorities from India.

Medicines regulator Sahpra confirmed to police that tablets weren't registered in South Africa following a compliance check by the authority.

Upon a compliance verification of the unregistered medicines by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), authorities found that the company that had imported the medicines into the country, had done so without the necessary written approval and authorization from the regulatory authority. Athlenda Mathe, Spokesperson - SAPS

Last month, the police confiscated R6 million worth of the anti-parasitic agent in another bust at OR Tambo International Airport.

RELATED: Saps on 'high alert' for Ivermectin smugglers as R6m of 'wonder drug' siezed

The Sahpra approved Ivermectin for compassionate use in late January, but medical practitioners complained that the application process was cumbersome.

A few days later, the North Gauteng High Court ruled Tuesday 2 February that doctors in South Africa could prescribe emergency Ivermectin treatment for Covid-19 concurrently while making their Section 21 application.