Banks unwittingly employ criminals in rush to meet BEE targets - David Klatzow





It is a simple – and effective – scam.

Fraudsters get your personal information (bank details, address, etc.) which they use to impersonate you when they contact your service provider.

They ask to port your cellphone number to a new SIM card or another service provider.

Often, they have someone on the inside at the bank or network provider helping them.

It’s really frightening; once a scammer has your number, they can intercept bank authorisations and other security measures such as PINs sent to a phone.

In many cases, banks will not pay out, claiming negligence on your part.

Kieno Kammies interviewed famed forensic investigator Dr David Klatzow.

Klatzow says there is no way SIM swop scammers can operate without having someone on the inside at a bank.

He seems to blame Black Economic Empowerment policies for what he says are “the banks’ failure to properly vet people”.

There are two components to the SIM card swop scam… Dr David Klatzow, forensic investigator

Banks must keep the details of your account absolutely secret… The information had to come from your bank… it can only be done with inside connivance… The banks know about this… but they don’t care… The number of criminals they employ to pursue BEE is resulting in a failure to vet people they employ… Dr David Klatzow, forensic investigator

The forensic investigator is spoiling a good show… his remark is offensive… Is he saying black people is the reason for crime at banks? Austin, listener - CapeTalk

I’m not saying that. What I’m saying is that, in the rush to employ people who meet your racial requirements, you’re dropping your standards … Competence and integrity should be the only thing you use… BEE has dropped the standards… It’s been extremely destructive to the financial integrity of South Africa… Dr David Klatzow, forensic investigator

