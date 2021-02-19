Banks unwittingly employ criminals in rush to meet BEE targets - David Klatzow

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Mungo ( luxury ropes & towels)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dax Holding - Managing Director at Mungo
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New 2nd generation vaccine includes 2 Covid proteins for broader immune response UCT is working with US scientists to target the spiked protein plus the nucleocapsid protein, the protein found inside the virus. 19 February 2021 5:48 PM
Muslim cemetery in Claremont reopens after almost 100 years due to Covid-19 Burials will take place at the Al Jaamia Mosque Cemetery once again for the first time in nearly a century after it was closed by... 19 February 2021 2:22 PM
Mortuary workers will receive next round of Covid vaccine jabs Funeral Federation of SA's John Storom says those working directly with mortal remains in the funeral industry to be prioritised. 19 February 2021 1:35 PM
View all Local
Corruption case against Magashule and others moved to Free State High Court ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says he's tired of lengthly court delays after his case was postponed to August and moved to a... 19 February 2021 1:40 PM
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole' Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week. 18 February 2021 7:40 PM
South African Parliament set to grill Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook The Govt wants to know how Mark Zuckerberg’s company is planning to avoid spreading misinformation about the upcoming elections. 18 February 2021 3:19 PM
View all Politics
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
Banks unwittingly employ criminals in rush to meet BEE targets - David Klatzow "In the rush to employ people who meet racial requirements, you’re dropping your standards," says investigator Dr David Klatzow. 19 February 2021 1:31 PM
SA's boxed wine sales overtook bottles for the first time ever in 2020 Newly released industry data shows that 2020 was a better year for the "bag-in-box" wine category than it was for bottled wine. 19 February 2021 9:06 AM
View all Business
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 February 2021 John's 3 book picks this week. 19 February 2021 5:02 PM
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic. 19 February 2021 4:17 PM
Spiked drinks: Big symptoms you need to watch out for Dr Darren Green shares his extensive research into the dangerous issue of drink tampering. 19 February 2021 2:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings' Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years. 15 February 2021 3:41 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 February 2021 John's 3 book picks this week. 19 February 2021 5:02 PM
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic. 19 February 2021 4:17 PM
Family of DJ Fresh accuser demand he retract 'slanderous' claims DJ Fresh slammed for calling rape accuser a 'pathological liar', family call on former 947 host to 'retract his false claims'. 18 February 2021 1:09 PM
View all Entertainment
New 2nd generation vaccine includes 2 Covid proteins for broader immune response UCT is working with US scientists to target the spiked protein plus the nucleocapsid protein, the protein found inside the virus. 19 February 2021 5:48 PM
'It's been really hard' - SA expat describes Texas blackouts amid winter storm A South African living in Texas says it has been a tough week for his neighbourhood which had no power for 36 hours due to a winte... 19 February 2021 8:20 AM
Daredevil Chris Bertish takes on world's first solo wing-foil across the Pacific Ocean adventurer Chris Bertish is gearing up for another world-first ocean crossing - wing foiling across the Pacific Ocean from C... 18 February 2021 4:48 PM
View all World
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Banks unwittingly employ criminals in rush to meet BEE targets - David Klatzow "In the rush to employ people who meet racial requirements, you’re dropping your standards," says investigator Dr David Klatzow. 19 February 2021 1:31 PM
Lawlessness in Cape Town: 'Gangs have infiltrated crime intelligence' "Speak about Donkie Booysen; the whole community – apart from police – knows," says Willem Els (Institute of Security Studies). 19 February 2021 10:56 AM
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole' Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week. 18 February 2021 7:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Banks unwittingly employ criminals in rush to meet BEE targets - David Klatzow

19 February 2021 1:31 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Crime
Scams
Black Economic Empowerment
BEE
Kieno Kammies
The Kieno Kammies Show
David Klatzow
banks
SIM Swops
SIM Swop
scamwatch
forensic investigations

"In the rush to employ people who meet racial requirements, you’re dropping your standards," says investigator Dr David Klatzow.

It is a simple – and effective – scam.

Fraudsters get your personal information (bank details, address, etc.) which they use to impersonate you when they contact your service provider.

They ask to port your cellphone number to a new SIM card or another service provider.

Often, they have someone on the inside at the bank or network provider helping them.

It’s really frightening; once a scammer has your number, they can intercept bank authorisations and other security measures such as PINs sent to a phone.

In many cases, banks will not pay out, claiming negligence on your part.

Forensic Scientist Dr David Klatzow briefing the media on the Knysna fires on 22 August 2017. Picture: Hitekani Magwedze/EWN

Kieno Kammies interviewed famed forensic investigator Dr David Klatzow.

Klatzow says there is no way SIM swop scammers can operate without having someone on the inside at a bank.

He seems to blame Black Economic Empowerment policies for what he says are “the banks’ failure to properly vet people”.

RELATED: Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money

There are two components to the SIM card swop scam…

Dr David Klatzow, forensic investigator

Banks must keep the details of your account absolutely secret… The information had to come from your bank… it can only be done with inside connivance… The banks know about this… but they don’t care… The number of criminals they employ to pursue BEE is resulting in a failure to vet people they employ…

Dr David Klatzow, forensic investigator

The forensic investigator is spoiling a good show… his remark is offensive… Is he saying black people is the reason for crime at banks?

Austin, listener - CapeTalk

I’m not saying that. What I’m saying is that, in the rush to employ people who meet your racial requirements, you’re dropping your standards … Competence and integrity should be the only thing you use… BEE has dropped the standards… It’s been extremely destructive to the financial integrity of South Africa…

Dr David Klatzow, forensic investigator

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




19 February 2021 1:31 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Crime
Scams
Black Economic Empowerment
BEE
Kieno Kammies
The Kieno Kammies Show
David Klatzow
banks
SIM Swops
SIM Swop
scamwatch
forensic investigations

More from Business

South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer

19 February 2021 2:49 PM

The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's boxed wine sales overtook bottles for the first time ever in 2020

19 February 2021 9:06 AM

Newly released industry data shows that 2020 was a better year for the "bag-in-box" wine category than it was for bottled wine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to build a small business without losing your sanity: Slow is the way to go

18 February 2021 8:47 PM

'If you're not mentally ready, you just won't cope!' Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous on avoiding the pitfalls of the side hustle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole'

18 February 2021 7:40 PM

Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol bans cost liquor industry more than R36 billion in lost sales - study

18 February 2021 6:49 PM

The annualised GDP loss for SA is almost R52b, according to a report on the bans' economic impact released by alcohol industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Parliament set to grill Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook

18 February 2021 3:19 PM

The Govt wants to know how Mark Zuckerberg’s company is planning to avoid spreading misinformation about the upcoming elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone'

18 February 2021 2:00 PM

Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student

18 February 2021 11:05 AM

"Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stop taking our customers! – Taxi bosses threaten staff transporters, Uber, etc.

18 February 2021 9:11 AM

"The notice appeared to be a real threat to people using other modes of transport," says Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The future of renewable energy is bright

18 February 2021 8:34 AM

The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Lawlessness in Cape Town: 'Gangs have infiltrated crime intelligence'

19 February 2021 10:56 AM

"Speak about Donkie Booysen; the whole community – apart from police – knows," says Willem Els (Institute of Security Studies).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole'

18 February 2021 7:40 PM

Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone'

18 February 2021 2:00 PM

Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bheki Cele is having tea with Jacob Zuma at Nkandla

18 February 2021 12:26 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews EWN’s Nkosikhona Duma and political analyst Ralph Mathekga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student

18 February 2021 11:05 AM

"Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should South Africa risk a trade-war with US by taxing Google, Facebook, etc?

17 February 2021 1:54 PM

"The French tried, and immediately the US retaliated with tariffs on their wine," warns Wally Horak. "You must satisfy the US."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom hikes by 15% on 1 April: 'We’re sucked dry. Time for an energy revolution'

17 February 2021 11:53 AM

"De Ruyter says he’s looking forward to doubling the tariff increase," says energy expert Ted Blom. "It's time to take Govt on!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold?

16 February 2021 8:54 PM

'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Xiaomi unveils truly wireless – i.e. through the air – charging for its devices

16 February 2021 9:02 AM

The Xiaomi tech may even enable 5G stations to, wirelessly, give you a bit of power, says Bryan Turner (World Wide Worx).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book

15 February 2021 8:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Newshound Crystal Ordersen takes to the airwaves with her hit list

Local Entertainment

WC officials aim to vaccinate over 1,000 health workers daily for next two weeks

Local

Lawlessness in Cape Town: 'Gangs have infiltrated crime intelligence'

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Cele denies there was a shortage of rape kits at police stations last year

19 February 2021 5:41 PM

African COVID deaths top 100,000

19 February 2021 5:15 PM

GALLERY: As Ace Magashule appears in court, supporters gather outside

19 February 2021 4:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA