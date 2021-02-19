Banks unwittingly employ criminals in rush to meet BEE targets - David Klatzow
It is a simple – and effective – scam.
Fraudsters get your personal information (bank details, address, etc.) which they use to impersonate you when they contact your service provider.
They ask to port your cellphone number to a new SIM card or another service provider.
Often, they have someone on the inside at the bank or network provider helping them.
It’s really frightening; once a scammer has your number, they can intercept bank authorisations and other security measures such as PINs sent to a phone.
In many cases, banks will not pay out, claiming negligence on your part.
Kieno Kammies interviewed famed forensic investigator Dr David Klatzow.
Klatzow says there is no way SIM swop scammers can operate without having someone on the inside at a bank.
He seems to blame Black Economic Empowerment policies for what he says are “the banks’ failure to properly vet people”.
RELATED: Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money
There are two components to the SIM card swop scam…Dr David Klatzow, forensic investigator
Banks must keep the details of your account absolutely secret… The information had to come from your bank… it can only be done with inside connivance… The banks know about this… but they don’t care… The number of criminals they employ to pursue BEE is resulting in a failure to vet people they employ…Dr David Klatzow, forensic investigator
The forensic investigator is spoiling a good show… his remark is offensive… Is he saying black people is the reason for crime at banks?Austin, listener - CapeTalk
I’m not saying that. What I’m saying is that, in the rush to employ people who meet your racial requirements, you’re dropping your standards … Competence and integrity should be the only thing you use… BEE has dropped the standards… It’s been extremely destructive to the financial integrity of South Africa…Dr David Klatzow, forensic investigator
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : Hitekani Magwedze/EWN
More from Business
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer
The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June.Read More
SA's boxed wine sales overtook bottles for the first time ever in 2020
Newly released industry data shows that 2020 was a better year for the "bag-in-box" wine category than it was for bottled wine.Read More
How to build a small business without losing your sanity: Slow is the way to go
'If you're not mentally ready, you just won't cope!' Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous on avoiding the pitfalls of the side hustle.Read More
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole'
Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week.Read More
Alcohol bans cost liquor industry more than R36 billion in lost sales - study
The annualised GDP loss for SA is almost R52b, according to a report on the bans' economic impact released by alcohol industry.Read More
South African Parliament set to grill Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook
The Govt wants to know how Mark Zuckerberg’s company is planning to avoid spreading misinformation about the upcoming elections.Read More
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone'
Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen.Read More
We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student
"Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call.Read More
Stop taking our customers! – Taxi bosses threaten staff transporters, Uber, etc.
"The notice appeared to be a real threat to people using other modes of transport," says Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.Read More
The future of renewable energy is bright
The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.Read More
More from Opinion
Lawlessness in Cape Town: 'Gangs have infiltrated crime intelligence'
"Speak about Donkie Booysen; the whole community – apart from police – knows," says Willem Els (Institute of Security Studies).Read More
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole'
Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week.Read More
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone'
Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen.Read More
Bheki Cele is having tea with Jacob Zuma at Nkandla
Lester Kiewit interviews EWN’s Nkosikhona Duma and political analyst Ralph Mathekga.Read More
We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student
"Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call.Read More
Should South Africa risk a trade-war with US by taxing Google, Facebook, etc?
"The French tried, and immediately the US retaliated with tariffs on their wine," warns Wally Horak. "You must satisfy the US."Read More
Eskom hikes by 15% on 1 April: 'We’re sucked dry. Time for an energy revolution'
"De Ruyter says he’s looking forward to doubling the tariff increase," says energy expert Ted Blom. "It's time to take Govt on!"Read More
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold?
'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money ShowRead More
Xiaomi unveils truly wireless – i.e. through the air – charging for its devices
The Xiaomi tech may even enable 5G stations to, wirelessly, give you a bit of power, says Bryan Turner (World Wide Worx).Read More
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book
Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".Read More