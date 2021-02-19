Over 1000 years behind bars for copper cable thieves
The Western Cape High Court sentenced the group to a cumulative 1,250 years imprisonment. The charges were linked to a copper theft syndicate operating in the Western Cape and Namaqualand, reports Lester Kiewit.
Lester talks to the senior security manager at Eskom, Karen Pillay about the verdict.
Eskom and Telkom are very pleased with this groundbreaking sanction imposed, especially in so far as the application of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act as well as the Prevention of Organised Crom Act.Karen Pillay, Senior Security Manager - Eskom
The Criminal Matters Amendment Act implemented in 2015 makes provision for harsher sentences in the destruction of key economic infrastructure.
But why are there not greater numbers of convictions for cable theft in South Africa, asks Kiewit?
Pillay responds that these cases require very thorough and diligent investigation due to the sophistication with which these syndicates operate.
The complexity is sometimes in proving these crimes.Karen Pillay, Senior Security Manager - Eskom
We need to look beyond the single perpetrators and look at the buyers and suppliers of the stolen copper cable, and that does not exclude the export market as well.Karen Pillay, Senior Security Manager - Eskom
Listen to Karen Pillay's interview in the audio below:
More from Local
New 2nd generation vaccine includes 2 Covid proteins for broader immune response
UCT is working with US scientists to target the spiked protein plus the nucleocapsid protein, the protein found inside the virus.Read More
Muslim cemetery in Claremont reopens after almost 100 years due to Covid-19
Burials will take place at the Al Jaamia Mosque Cemetery once again for the first time in nearly a century after it was closed by the apartheid government.Read More
Mortuary workers will receive next round of Covid vaccine jabs
Funeral Federation of SA's John Storom says those working directly with mortal remains in the funeral industry to be prioritised.Read More
Cops seize R126m worth of Ivermectin in latest OR Tambo bust
Police have seized R126 million worth of unregistered Ivermectin tablets at OR Tambo airport this week in a joint operation with Sahpra.Read More
Alleged CT gang kingpin Jerome Booysen arrested on drug trafficking charges
Suspected Cape Town gang kingpin Jerome Booysen was arrested along with five other people in connection with running a Mandrax syndicate.Read More
Lawlessness in Cape Town: 'Gangs have infiltrated crime intelligence'
"Speak about Donkie Booysen; the whole community – apart from police – knows," says Willem Els (Institute of Security Studies).Read More
WC officials aim to vaccinate over 1,000 health workers daily for next two weeks
Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says the province has set a target to administer its first batch of vaccines within the next two weeks.Read More
Five Cape cable thieves sentenced to combined 1,250 years behind bars - Eskom
Eskom says a group of cable thieves was sentenced for 50 counts of charges related to copper cable theft last week.Read More
Alcohol bans cost liquor industry more than R36 billion in lost sales - study
The annualised GDP loss for SA is almost R52b, according to a report on the bans' economic impact released by alcohol industry.Read More
Lamola: All South Africans must respect the Zondo Commission and Constitution
Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Ronald Lamola says the Zondo Commission and the judiciary should be respected by all South Africans.Read More