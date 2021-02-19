Over 1000 years behind bars for copper cable thieves





The Western Cape High Court sentenced the group to a cumulative 1,250 years imprisonment. The charges were linked to a copper theft syndicate operating in the Western Cape and Namaqualand, reports Lester Kiewit.

Lester talks to the senior security manager at Eskom, Karen Pillay about the verdict.

Eskom and Telkom are very pleased with this groundbreaking sanction imposed, especially in so far as the application of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act as well as the Prevention of Organised Crom Act. Karen Pillay, Senior Security Manager - Eskom

The Criminal Matters Amendment Act implemented in 2015 makes provision for harsher sentences in the destruction of key economic infrastructure.

But why are there not greater numbers of convictions for cable theft in South Africa, asks Kiewit?

Pillay responds that these cases require very thorough and diligent investigation due to the sophistication with which these syndicates operate.

The complexity is sometimes in proving these crimes. Karen Pillay, Senior Security Manager - Eskom

We need to look beyond the single perpetrators and look at the buyers and suppliers of the stolen copper cable, and that does not exclude the export market as well. Karen Pillay, Senior Security Manager - Eskom

