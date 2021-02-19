Corruption case against Magashule and others moved to Free State High Court





The fraud and corruption case against Magashule and 15 of his co-accused has been transferred to the Free State High Court.

The 16 accused, including businessman Edwin Sodi and former Manguang mayor Olly Mlamleli, are facing fraud, corruption, and money laundering charges in relation to a failed 2014 asbestos project.

The group made a brief appearance in court at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday morning where the matter was postponed to 11 August.

Magashule told journalists earlier that the courts were wasting his time by continually postponing his case.

His court appearance comes just five days after the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) adopted what are known as the "step aside guidelines" for corruption-accused members.

Some analysts believe that the Free State asbestos case is a fight for Magashule's political survival.

The ANC SG says he's looking forward to a speedy trial to test the allegations made against him, reports senior Eyewitness News journalist Tshidi Madia.

According to Madia, Magashule abandoned his initial plans to address thousands of supporters who descended on the Bloemfontein CBD this morning due to concerns about Covid-19 non-compliance.

#Magashule "We'll prove our innocence in a court of law," says Magashule after being granted bail. pic.twitter.com/j8xKoeWPah — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 19, 2021

#Magashule JUST IN: The matter has to be transferred to the high court to be heard on the 11th of August for a Pretrial, as this is the only date the state, prosecutor & judge are available. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 19, 2021

We knew that the court proceedings would be very brief. It's an appearance that was postponed to another period. Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

This is a week after the step aside guidelines have been adopted. This a time when people are saying he [Magashule] is being targeted. Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

He knew that [Covid-19 protocols were being broken] today, hence he did a walkabout and drive past supporters and did actually stop to speak to them this afternoon. Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

He says he is ready. He feels he's tired of the postponements. It's wasting his time. He wants the case to be heard and get to the end of this particular matter that's hanging over his head. Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

