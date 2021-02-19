Mortuary workers will receive next round of Covid vaccine jabs





On Wednesday South Africans celebrated as President Cyril Ramaphosa and other frontline healthcare workers received their vaccine jab.

Other essential service workers such as those within the funeral industry will be included in the next phase of the vaccination roll-out.

Lester speaks to Funeral Federation of SA chair, John Storom.

We were notified yesterday by the Department of Health to start gathering information on all employees. John Storom, Chair, Funeral Federation of South Africa

The employees that will be prioritised at the moment will be the ones that work directly in the mortuary and directly with mortal remains. John Storom, Chair, Funeral Federation of South Africa

Those are the guys that do pick-ups for us, and the guys that do casketing and body preparation. In this initial stage, those are the ones who will be prioritised. John Storom, Chair, Funeral Federation of South Africa

Listen to the interview with John Storom in the audio below: