Muslim cemetery in Claremont reopens after almost 100 years due to Covid-19
The City of Cape Town and Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) leadership have jointly decided to reopen the cemetery which is privately owned and has been dormant for years.
In a statement, the City says it has reopened the historic cemetery in Stegman Road to increase capacity for Muslim burials amid ongoing Covid-19 deaths.
The City's mayco member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien, says the municipality engaged with various authorities to assist the MJC with obtaining the necessary approval to use the cemetery again.
Covid-19 has increased the number of janazahs per month, which has caused space to fill up quickly and has led to the City opening up more space for Maitland Cemetery. While Klip Road Cemetery has been the preferred burial site, the Muslim allotment at this site has been exhausted.Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
The City’s Recreation and Parks Department remains committed to finding new burial sites and making provision for Muslim Burial space in allotted areas of the City’s Cemeteries. Due to the shortage of environmentally suitable land for cemetery development, it is necessary to densify and reuse existing cemeteries wherever possible to keep up with demand.Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
The first burial at the Al Jaamia Mosque Cemetery in Stegman Road took place in 1868 and was closed due to the displacement of the community by the apartheid government.
Today, City cemeteries accommodate approximately 150 Muslim burials per month amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
City cemeteries with Muslim allotments are Muizenberg, Dido Valley, Ocean View, Klip Road, Maitland, Atlantis, Delft, Wallacedene, Welmoed, Khayelitsha, and Kleinvlei.
Last month, the City created a new Muslim burial block at the Maitland Cemetery that can accommodate a further 837 graves.
RELATED: City to increase burial capacity after popular Muslim cemetery runs out of space
The City says officials are working with the MJC to ensure that burials happen timeously, with dignity and in line with municipal operations.
The MJC has also provided area coordinators to facilitate the burial documentation after hours when the City's cemetery offices are closed.
The City does not accommodate burials after working hours in general, however special arrangements are made for Muslim burials to be facilitated until sunset, at no extra charge, due to the religious requirement to bury the same day or as soon as possible thereafter.
Enquiries about the City’s Cemeteries can be directed to our Area offices between 7:3am and 4pm, Monday to Friday or via email to Cemetery.Administration@capetown.gov.za.
Source : http://stegmanroadmasjid.co.za/
More from Local
New 2nd generation vaccine includes 2 Covid proteins for broader immune response
UCT is working with US scientists to target the spiked protein plus the nucleocapsid protein, the protein found inside the virus.Read More
Mortuary workers will receive next round of Covid vaccine jabs
Funeral Federation of SA's John Storom says those working directly with mortal remains in the funeral industry to be prioritised.Read More
Over 1000 years behind bars for copper cable thieves
The 5 accused were found guilty of 50 counts of copper cable theft and received a cumulative sentence of 1,250 years in prison.Read More
Cops seize R126m worth of Ivermectin in latest OR Tambo bust
Police have seized R126 million worth of unregistered Ivermectin tablets at OR Tambo airport this week in a joint operation with Sahpra.Read More
Alleged CT gang kingpin Jerome Booysen arrested on drug trafficking charges
Suspected Cape Town gang kingpin Jerome Booysen was arrested along with five other people in connection with running a Mandrax syndicate.Read More
Lawlessness in Cape Town: 'Gangs have infiltrated crime intelligence'
"Speak about Donkie Booysen; the whole community – apart from police – knows," says Willem Els (Institute of Security Studies).Read More
WC officials aim to vaccinate over 1,000 health workers daily for next two weeks
Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says the province has set a target to administer its first batch of vaccines within the next two weeks.Read More
Five Cape cable thieves sentenced to combined 1,250 years behind bars - Eskom
Eskom says a group of cable thieves was sentenced for 50 counts of charges related to copper cable theft last week.Read More
Alcohol bans cost liquor industry more than R36 billion in lost sales - study
The annualised GDP loss for SA is almost R52b, according to a report on the bans' economic impact released by alcohol industry.Read More
Lamola: All South Africans must respect the Zondo Commission and Constitution
Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Ronald Lamola says the Zondo Commission and the judiciary should be respected by all South Africans.Read More