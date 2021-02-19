Muslim cemetery in Claremont reopens after almost 100 years due to Covid-19





The City of Cape Town and Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) leadership have jointly decided to reopen the cemetery which is privately owned and has been dormant for years.

In a statement, the City says it has reopened the historic cemetery in Stegman Road to increase capacity for Muslim burials amid ongoing Covid-19 deaths.

The City's mayco member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien, says the municipality engaged with various authorities to assist the MJC with obtaining the necessary approval to use the cemetery again.

Covid-19 has increased the number of janazahs per month, which has caused space to fill up quickly and has led to the City opening up more space for Maitland Cemetery. While Klip Road Cemetery has been the preferred burial site, the Muslim allotment at this site has been exhausted. Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

The City’s Recreation and Parks Department remains committed to finding new burial sites and making provision for Muslim Burial space in allotted areas of the City’s Cemeteries. Due to the shortage of environmentally suitable land for cemetery development, it is necessary to densify and reuse existing cemeteries wherever possible to keep up with demand. Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

A picture of the Al Jaamia Mosque on 38 Stegman Road in Claremont. Image: Al Jaamia Masjid website.

The first burial at the Al Jaamia Mosque Cemetery in Stegman Road took place in 1868 and was closed due to the displacement of the community by the apartheid government.

Today, City cemeteries accommodate approximately 150 Muslim burials per month amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

City cemeteries with Muslim allotments are Muizenberg, Dido Valley, Ocean View, Klip Road, Maitland, Atlantis, Delft, Wallacedene, Welmoed, Khayelitsha, and Kleinvlei.

Last month, the City created a new Muslim burial block at the Maitland Cemetery that can accommodate a further 837 graves.

The City says officials are working with the MJC to ensure that burials happen timeously, with dignity and in line with municipal operations.

The MJC has also provided area coordinators to facilitate the burial documentation after hours when the City's cemetery offices are closed.

The City does not accommodate burials after working hours in general, however special arrangements are made for Muslim burials to be facilitated until sunset, at no extra charge, due to the religious requirement to bury the same day or as soon as possible thereafter.

Enquiries about the City’s Cemeteries can be directed to our Area offices between 7:3am and 4pm, Monday to Friday or via email to Cemetery.Administration@capetown.gov.za.