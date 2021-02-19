Spiked drinks: Big symptoms you need to watch out for
On Tuesday Pippa Hudson talked about drink spiking and the Drinkerbell device which can be used to cover drinks and at least reduce the chance of their being tampered with.
The brainchild of a Durban mom and daughter after the daughter had her drink spiked at a restaurant and although luckily received medical assistance in time, has had some lingering after-effects. They wanted to make sure this does not happen to others.
It is a modified scrunchy that you can use to cover the top of your glass drink if you are at a party or in a bar and want to make sure no one can slip anything into your drink.Pippa Hudson, Presenter - CapeTalk
Although it is not foolproof it is a step that can help, says Pippa.
Dr Darren Green has researched the issue of drink spiking and joins Pippa on the couch on Friday to share more information on this really important subject.
Dr Green has information from the police narcotics division as well as the Tygerberg Toxicology and Poison Unit, and pathology laboratory Pathcare who processes blood tests when spiking is suspected. There is also a toxicology hotline to report incidents.
He says the top substances used to spike drinks are Rohypnol, ketamine, liquid ecstasy, and one that is very difficult to detect called GHB
GHB is a paralyses agent that renders you paralysed for a period of about a half an hour.Dr Darren Green, Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk
The half-life of GHB is so short it can be difficult to detect afterward.
What are the big symptoms to look out for that you have drunk a spiked drink?
The big thing is a sudden onset of a change in consciousness. So, suddenly feeling that your alert state is affected.Dr Darren Green, Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk
Nausea is another telling symptom, he notes.
Nausea is your body's way of telling you it does not like what you have just put into your gut.Dr Darren Green, Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk
When it comes to these things [drink spiking] you have a very acute onset of feeling unwell. Your orientation, vision and awareness can be affected as well as sensory inputs.Dr Darren Green, Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk
The key is to act quickly once these symptoms occur, he emphasises.
You have a window of opportunity to bring in someone you trust and say I have had one drink and something is wrong...but that is where many of us fail.Dr Darren Green, Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk
Some drugs stay in one's system longer than others, he explains, and are detectable in both urine and blood for a period of time.
When it comes to Rohypnol, its presence can be demonstrated in the hair follicle for up to 30 days.Dr Darren Green, Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk
He discusses the importance of people choosing the right test should spiking be suspected. An over-the-counter drug test will be very different in a court of law, for example, then specific lab tests.
He urges people to get to a doctor as soon as possible and do the correct tests.
Tygerberg Poison Information Centre helpline is 021 938 9596
Take a listen to Dr Darren Green in the audio below for more information:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/janonkas/janonkas1810/janonkas181000115/111032094-woman-holdingalcohol-glass-and-drinking-alcohol.jpg
More from Valuable Tips & Advice
You can't grow more immune cells, but here's how to optimise the one's you have
GP Dr Yashica Khalawan shares great tips on how to enhance your cells that boost your immune system.Read More
'I lost 15kg on Keto' - woman claims diet changed her life, but is it safe?
The low carb high-fat Keto Diet promises significant results but is it safe asks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King...Read More
Don't wait until it's too late - Top Cape Town dentist shares oral health advice
Dr. Jason Sam shares expert advice on how to take care of your gums and teeth, and why you shouldn't skip your visit to the dentist.Read More
Sustainable finance - what it means for the planet and your investments
It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to investRead More
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101
"Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes.Read More
11 tips for saving up to R17 000 per year on fuel
The economy is old, mouldy toast. Bianca de Beer of Dialdirect Insurance shares 11 driving tips to help you make ends meet.Read More
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur
'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021.Read More
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy)
Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020.Read More
Subletting your home this holiday? Here's what you should know...
A sublet is a contract under which a tenant rents out their apartment to another person while their name is still on the lease.Read More
Struggling with an eating disorder? How to cope with festive focus on food
'My disease does not take holidays!' Sara-Jayne King chats to a recovering addict and an eating disorders specialist.Read More