ZOOM Friday File - Mungo ( luxury ropes & towels)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dax Holding - Managing Director at Mungo
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer

19 February 2021 2:49 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
T20
IPL
Indian Premier League
Chris morris
Rajasthan Royals
Lester Kiewit
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
2021 Indian Premier League
2021 IPL
Shafiek Mouton
F7 Sports Management

The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June.

Protea allrounder Chris Morris is the Indian Premier League’s most expensive player ever.

He will earn R32 million (US$2.25 million) to play for Rajasthan Royals in the tournament that starts on 11 April and finishes with a final on 6 June.

South African all-round cricketer Chris Morris has smashed the IPL auction record with a US$2.25 million fee. © Allan Swart/123rf

The previous world record for a cricketer’s earnings came in 2015 when the Delhi Daredevils paid US$2.2 million for Indian allrounder Yuvraj Singh.

In 2019, the Kolkata Knight Riders paid UA$2.17 million for Australian vice-captain (all formats) Pat Cummins.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Shafiek Mouton, a sports agent at F7 Sports Management.

Chris Morris is a multi, multi, multimillionaire! … He went for more than US$1 million in 2015… Lucky him!

Shafiek Mouton, sports agent - F7 Sports Management

Chris Morris is one of the T20 freelancers… He’s not even playing in the local T20 competition… All the big money is overseas. He hasn’t played for South Africa since the 2019 World Cup…

Shafiek Mouton, sports agent - F7 Sports Management

You can’t blame him. You can’t compare what he can earn here with what he’s earning now… I can’t even tell all the noughts on that contract…

Shafiek Mouton, sports agent - F7 Sports Management

A Super Rugby player will earn a minimum of R35 000 per month in South Africa. In the UK, Europe, and Japan, you earn that in a blink of an eye… Do you want to become a Springbok, and be visible… or do you want to go overseas?

Shafiek Mouton, sports agent - F7 Sports Management

Morris is 33-year-old and not in contention for the national team… Good on him!

Shafiek Mouton, sports agent - F7 Sports Management

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




