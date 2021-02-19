John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 February 2021





1. Thriller: Serpentine by Jonathan Kellerman, is the latest Alex Delaware thriller, he helps his friend Detective Milo Sturgis solve a cold case.

2. Novel: Outlawed by Anna North, fits within a genre termed the feminist western, is an alternative history of a town where fertility is an issue, and where a western outlaw gang is reimagined with barren women or non-binary people.

3. Non-Fiction: The Lonely Century: Coming Together in a World That's Pulling Apart by Noreena Hertz, described as the economist's answer to Nigella Lawson, jokes John. She makes understanding the economy easy and accessible.

