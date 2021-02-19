John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 February 2021
1. Thriller: Serpentine by Jonathan Kellerman, is the latest Alex Delaware thriller, he helps his friend Detective Milo Sturgis solve a cold case.
2. Novel: Outlawed by Anna North, fits within a genre termed the feminist western, is an alternative history of a town where fertility is an issue, and where a western outlaw gang is reimagined with barren women or non-binary people.
3. Non-Fiction: The Lonely Century: Coming Together in a World That's Pulling Apart by Noreena Hertz, described as the economist's answer to Nigella Lawson, jokes John. She makes understanding the economy easy and accessible.
Listen to John's cool and captivating book reviews below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_145413795_golden-vase-with-gypsophila-flowers-and-an-open-book-on-a-table-selective-focus-.html
More from Lifestyle
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up
Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic.Read More
Spiked drinks: Big symptoms you need to watch out for
Dr Darren Green shares his extensive research into the dangerous issue of drink tampering.Read More
SA's boxed wine sales overtook bottles for the first time ever in 2020
Newly released industry data shows that 2020 was a better year for the "bag-in-box" wine category than it was for bottled wine.Read More
How to build a small business without losing your sanity: Slow is the way to go
'If you're not mentally ready, you just won't cope!' Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous on avoiding the pitfalls of the side hustle.Read More
Beware of pyramid scheme disguised as 'gifting circle' Divine Prosperity Blossom
A financial expert has warned locals not to fall for a pyramid scheme known as Divine Prosperity Blossom that has sprung up in Cape Town.Read More
[OPINION] The cost of making a cuppa tea - gas vs electricity
CapeTalk breakfast show producer Bruce Hong shares his experiment making tea using gas vs electricity.Read More
Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1
Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012.Read More
Sars offices reopen for physical visits but virtual appointments still available
After almost two months, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) reopened its branch offices nationwide on Wednesday morning.Read More
FlySafair passengers could fork out R100k for breaking mask rules, CMO explains
Refusal to wear a mask on board a FlySafair flight could cost a passenger R100,000 if the captain chooses to divert the flight due to non-compliance.Read More
[WATCH] King Price takes funny Mzansi-style jab at Covid testing #TheTestTickles
Two men await the test and are horrified by what they hear until they finally realise the meaning of the words.Read More
More from Entertainment
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up
Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic.Read More
Family of DJ Fresh accuser demand he retract 'slanderous' claims
DJ Fresh slammed for calling rape accuser a 'pathological liar', family call on former 947 host to 'retract his false claims'.Read More
Happy 40th birthday, Paris Hilton!
The original famous-for-being-famous "socialite" and "social media influencer" (apologies Kim Kardashian) is 40 years old.Read More
Newshound Crystal Ordersen takes to the airwaves with her hit list
News editor and broadcaster is spinning her fave tracks on Sunday's #An HourWith special feature at 10am.Read More
Oprah secures exclusive sit-down with Meghan and Harry
The announcement comes a day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they are expecting their second child.Read More
Rape case against DJs Fresh and Euphonik dismissed
The news comes just days after 947 parent company Primedia made the decision to terminate their contracts in light of the case.Read More
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk
ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.Read More
'Enjoy it!' - The Bachelor star imparts words of advice for #The BacheloretteSA
Qiniso van Damme returns to our television screens tonight for the season premiere of the first-ever season of The Bachelorette.Read More
Meet #TheBachelorette! Qiniso van Damme hits our TV screens for SA first tonight
The sister of DA MP Phumzile Van Damme is the star of M-Net's first-ever season of 'The Bachelorette', hitting screens tonight.Read More
The Bold and the Beautiful episode 8000 in SA! Refilwe chats to 'Liam Spencer'
Refilwe Moloto chats to Scott Clifton, who plays Bold's Liam Spencer, to find out more about the wild ride and milestone.Read More