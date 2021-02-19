Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 February 2021

19 February 2021 5:02 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Reading
John Maytham's Book Review
books

John's 3 book picks this week.

1. Thriller: Serpentine by Jonathan Kellerman, is the latest Alex Delaware thriller, he helps his friend Detective Milo Sturgis solve a cold case.

2. Novel: Outlawed by Anna North, fits within a genre termed the feminist western, is an alternative history of a town where fertility is an issue, and where a western outlaw gang is reimagined with barren women or non-binary people.

3. Non-Fiction: The Lonely Century: Coming Together in a World That's Pulling Apart by Noreena Hertz, described as the economist's answer to Nigella Lawson, jokes John. She makes understanding the economy easy and accessible.

Listen to John's cool and captivating book reviews below:




