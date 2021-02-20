3 fun things to get up to in Cape Town today
- Open-air record sale
Head to the V&A Waterfront on Saturday 20 February and browse through 3000 plus records on sale.
Some of Cape Town’s finest vinyl/record traders will have a varied selection of classics available including Funk, Jazz, Rock, Soul, Folk, Blues, Reggae, and Disco.
The record traders on are: Jook Joint Records, For The Record, Yesteryear Records, Recycled Records, Underground Records, The Other Records, R ‘n R Records, Roastin’ Records, Vinyl Café, Caveman Records, Vinyl Trader, AM Records, Savage Vinyl, Brian Vinyl, Silver and Black and Bumble Bee Records.
The pop-up will happen under the walkway next to Old Town Italy Coffee shop. All Covid-19 safety protocols apply.
- 5th Avenue Auctioneers February 2021 auction
Now this one is for the collectors - 5th Avenue Auctioneers will be hosting an online auction sale of South African and International paintings, antique furniture, silver, porcelain, bronze sculptures, Persian carpets and other works of art and collectibles from 10am on Saturday. Visit their website here for more info.
- Titan Obstacle Course Run
- The Titan Obstacle Course Racing is hosting two obstacle course runs at the Cape Town Ostrich Range on Saturday 20 Feb.
The Mortals course is for those who purely want to have fun on the Obstacle Course and consists of a 5km trail with 19 obstacles.
The Olympians Course is for more competitive participants and race times are recorded.
Venue: Cape Town Ostrich Ranch, Van Schoorsdrif Rd, Philadelphia, Cape Town
Time: Mortals 8am/8.30am | Olympians 7.30am
Cost: R50
Listen to SJ's top picks for more info:
