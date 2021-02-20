Kelly Khumalo: Nobody can ever use my story against me, because I've owned it
Kelly Khumalo has a newly released album, titled The Voice of Africa, which delves into themes of love and the richness of African history.
The musician and actress became a reality TV star last year when “Life with Kelly Khumalo” debuted on the streaming platform Showmax.
Speaking on CapeTalk, Khumalo hints that a second season of her reality show could hit TV screens before the end of 2021.
Despite experiencing the very dark side of the spotlight, the award-winning singer says her love for music outweighs all the trials and tribulations that come with fame.
"Nobody can ever use my story against me, because I've owned it", she tells CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King.
Khumalo opens up about her passion for music, her evolution in the industry, the inspiration behind her single "Ngathwala Ngaye", and her outlook on life.
All I've ever wanted was to sing. It's all I've ever wanted to pursue, but the extras that come with being in the entertainment business are quite hefty.Kelly Khumalo
I wanted to be the next Whitney Houston, without obviously the controversy... I was that child who always wanted to entertain. I always wanted the eye on me.Kelly Khumalo
It's a push and pull. I don't actually like the fame most of the time because of what it brings. Sometimes I just want to be a normal person without being recognised on the street, without the interest of what I do and who I do it with... Unfortunately, that will never be my life.Kelly Khumalo
My reality show was my way of owning my reality and embracing who I am... It gives me the power to own my story. Nobody can ever use my story against me, because I've owned it. This is me, this is who I am.Kelly Khumalo
I regret nothing, I believe that we are always where we are meant to be. I don't think that I would be the woman that I am today if it wasn't for my experiences, good or bad.Kelly Khumalo
Listen to Kelly Khumalo in conversation with Sara-Jayne King:
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CLD8cMEBzfW/
