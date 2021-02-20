Streaming issues? Report here
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 3 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk

20 February 2021 1:19 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk
Dis-Chem Junior Brain of CapeTalk

ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.

The contestants of the first semi-final round of the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk proved that Cape Town does not fall short of bright minds, in what was a nail-biting battle of wit.

Watch the CapeTalk Brain contestants battle it out.

Dis-Chem Junior Brain of CapeTalk

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk




Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk

13 February 2021 1:54 PM

ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.

Read More arrow_forward

Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk

9 February 2021 12:56 PM

ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.

Read More arrow_forward

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk kicks off virtually, with bigger prizes

25 January 2021 10:15 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Dis-Chem Marketing Manager, Mark Norten about the 2021 round of Brain with the new Junior Brain addition.

Read More arrow_forward

