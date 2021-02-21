I have a purpose to fulfill - Burn survivor Itu Sekhu shares her inspiring story
She was only 11 months old when she suffered severe burns to her body following a fire at her home in 1989.
As a result, Itumeleng Sekhu lost four fingers, her right arm, and one of her ears. Sekhu spent several years in and out of the hospital and has had more than 100 reconstruction surgeries.
She recently self-published her autobiography, titled 'What Do You See?', which details her story of hope and resilience.
The motivational speaker says spirituality was a crucial part of how she transformed her mindest from self-hate to self-acceptance and living her life to the fullest.
Sekhu tells CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King that her childhood was very difficult because of bullying and namecalling at school.
"Of course that crippled my self esteem, to a point where I tried to commit suicide three times. Thank God that never happened, because look at my life now."
And three suicide attempts later - Sekhu lives to tell her story.
She the founder of the Itumeleng Sekhu Foundation which has provided food relief to over 6,000 families during Covid-19 the lockdown. The foundation also focuses on women empowerment projects.
I got burnt from a candle when I was 11 months old. I was sleeping and the candle fell on the bed... My mom found be burning in the fire. When she lifted me up from the bed, my right hand literally stayed behind.Itumeleng Sekhu, Author and founder of Itumeleng Sekhu Foundation
I was so badly burnt that I was in a coma for three months and in the hospital for three years. 105 operations later, here I am.Itumeleng Sekhu, Author and founder of Itumeleng Sekhu Foundation
I have a purpose to fulfill... I have to walk a certain purpose of healing the world.Itumeleng Sekhu, Author and founder of Itumeleng Sekhu Foundation
My scars are external and so many people have scars within. My purpose is to help heal people's scars that are within so they can also reach their full potential just like me.Itumeleng Sekhu, Author and founder of Itumeleng Sekhu Foundation
Listen for more on her inspiring story:
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CEoNBaKDaUW/
More from Lifestyle
[UPDATE] Lay's South Africa confirms Salt & Vinegar crisps are officially back!
A year after Lay's Salt & Vinegar was discontinued in SA, the flavour has made a comeback.Read More
Kelly Khumalo: Nobody can ever use my story against me, because I've owned it
South African songstress Kelly Khumalo joins Sara-Jayne King to talk about her latest album, reality TV show, and her relationship with fame.Read More
3 fun things to get up to in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King suggests three fun things to get up to this weekend.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 February 2021
John's 3 book picks this week.Read More
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up
Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic.Read More
Spiked drinks: Big symptoms you need to watch out for
Dr Darren Green shares his extensive research into the dangerous issue of drink tampering.Read More
SA's boxed wine sales overtook bottles for the first time ever in 2020
Newly released industry data shows that 2020 was a better year for the "bag-in-box" wine category than it was for bottled wine.Read More
How to build a small business without losing your sanity: Slow is the way to go
'If you're not mentally ready, you just won't cope!' Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous on avoiding the pitfalls of the side hustle.Read More
Beware of pyramid scheme disguised as 'gifting circle' Divine Prosperity Blossom
A financial expert has warned locals not to fall for a pyramid scheme known as Divine Prosperity Blossom that has sprung up in Cape Town.Read More
[OPINION] The cost of making a cuppa tea - gas vs electricity
CapeTalk breakfast show producer Bruce Hong shares his experiment making tea using gas vs electricity.Read More