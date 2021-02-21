I have a purpose to fulfill - Burn survivor Itu Sekhu shares her inspiring story





She was only 11 months old when she suffered severe burns to her body following a fire at her home in 1989.

As a result, Itumeleng Sekhu lost four fingers, her right arm, and one of her ears. Sekhu spent several years in and out of the hospital and has had more than 100 reconstruction surgeries.

She recently self-published her autobiography, titled 'What Do You See?', which details her story of hope and resilience.

The motivational speaker says spirituality was a crucial part of how she transformed her mindest from self-hate to self-acceptance and living her life to the fullest.

Sekhu tells CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King that her childhood was very difficult because of bullying and namecalling at school.

"Of course that crippled my self esteem, to a point where I tried to commit suicide three times. Thank God that never happened, because look at my life now."

And three suicide attempts later - Sekhu lives to tell her story.

She the founder of the Itumeleng Sekhu Foundation which has provided food relief to over 6,000 families during Covid-19 the lockdown. The foundation also focuses on women empowerment projects.

I got burnt from a candle when I was 11 months old. I was sleeping and the candle fell on the bed... My mom found be burning in the fire. When she lifted me up from the bed, my right hand literally stayed behind. Itumeleng Sekhu, Author and founder of Itumeleng Sekhu Foundation

I was so badly burnt that I was in a coma for three months and in the hospital for three years. 105 operations later, here I am. Itumeleng Sekhu, Author and founder of Itumeleng Sekhu Foundation

I have a purpose to fulfill... I have to walk a certain purpose of healing the world. Itumeleng Sekhu, Author and founder of Itumeleng Sekhu Foundation

My scars are external and so many people have scars within. My purpose is to help heal people's scars that are within so they can also reach their full potential just like me. Itumeleng Sekhu, Author and founder of Itumeleng Sekhu Foundation

Listen for more on her inspiring story: