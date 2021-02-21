[WATCH] Cape Town's private sector health workers get Covid-19 jab





The Western Cape kicked of its vaccination rollout at the Khayelitsha District Hospital on Wednesday where a handful of frontline workers were vaccinated alongside President Cyril Ramaphos and Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize.

The province received 13,160 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine which have been allocated for both the private and public sectors.

Dozens of private sector frontline workers have been receiving their vaccinations at Groote Schuur and Tygerberg hospitals over the weekend.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo told CapeTalk on Friday that the province has set a target to administer its first batch of vaccines within the next two weeks.

The aim is for 500 healthcare workers to be vaccinated each day at Tygerberg and Groote Schuur respectively while the Khayelitsha facility will only vaccinate 100 workers daily.

On Sunday, Eyewitness News visited Groote Schuur to find out more.

#SAVaccine Some medical professionals say they feel a sense of relief knowing they have been vaccinated. LP pic.twitter.com/xUlUk5xgp6 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2021