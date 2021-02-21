[WATCH] Cape Town's private sector health workers get Covid-19 jab
The Western Cape kicked of its vaccination rollout at the Khayelitsha District Hospital on Wednesday where a handful of frontline workers were vaccinated alongside President Cyril Ramaphos and Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize.
The province received 13,160 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine which have been allocated for both the private and public sectors.
Dozens of private sector frontline workers have been receiving their vaccinations at Groote Schuur and Tygerberg hospitals over the weekend.
Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo told CapeTalk on Friday that the province has set a target to administer its first batch of vaccines within the next two weeks.
The aim is for 500 healthcare workers to be vaccinated each day at Tygerberg and Groote Schuur respectively while the Khayelitsha facility will only vaccinate 100 workers daily.
RELATED: WC officials aim to vaccinate over 1,000 health workers daily for next two weeks
On Sunday, Eyewitness News visited Groote Schuur to find out more.
#SAVaccine Some medical professionals say they feel a sense of relief knowing they have been vaccinated. LP pic.twitter.com/xUlUk5xgp6— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2021
#SAVaccine Private Sector General Practitioners are lining up to receive their inoculations at Groote Schuur and Tygerberg Hospitals in the Western Cape. LP pic.twitter.com/0mCPdRnmAq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2021
Source : https://twitter.com/ewnreporter/status/1363414548548628481
