UK govt promises Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out to all adults by end July





More than 17 million people have been given a jab since the UK's Covid-19 vaccine rollout began in December, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged that all adults in the UK will be offered a vaccine by 31 July 2021.

The UK's health authorities are currently vaccinating the elderly and people with comorbidities, Grey tells CapeTalk.

As the government accelerates the rollout and Covid-19 cases slowly drop, many Britons have argued that it's time to lift the hard lockdown restrictions which were implemented in December.

The UK government is expected to announce detailed plans about the easing of restrictions on Monday.

The first dose of the coronavirus vaccine - either one of the two that are available here in the UK - has now reached more than 17 million people. That's just under one-third of the country. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

The doctors are currently jabbing people who are over the age of 60 and also those who are clinically vulnerable. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

They are working their way down the age groups but they now predict that all adults will be able to be given it by the end of July. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

It's been a massive logistical achievement thus far.... But many people say we should clear targets that set out when and how the lockdown will be eased. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

There are many people saying that this must be the last lockdown that the UK has to endure - we have to get the easing of these restrictions right. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

