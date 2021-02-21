UK govt promises Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out to all adults by end July
More than 17 million people have been given a jab since the UK's Covid-19 vaccine rollout began in December, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged that all adults in the UK will be offered a vaccine by 31 July 2021.
The UK's health authorities are currently vaccinating the elderly and people with comorbidities, Grey tells CapeTalk.
As the government accelerates the rollout and Covid-19 cases slowly drop, many Britons have argued that it's time to lift the hard lockdown restrictions which were implemented in December.
The UK government is expected to announce detailed plans about the easing of restrictions on Monday.
RELATED: Hotel quarantine to cost roughly R35k for UK residents returning from SA
The first dose of the coronavirus vaccine - either one of the two that are available here in the UK - has now reached more than 17 million people. That's just under one-third of the country.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
The doctors are currently jabbing people who are over the age of 60 and also those who are clinically vulnerable.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
They are working their way down the age groups but they now predict that all adults will be able to be given it by the end of July.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
It's been a massive logistical achievement thus far.... But many people say we should clear targets that set out when and how the lockdown will be eased.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
There are many people saying that this must be the last lockdown that the UK has to endure - we have to get the easing of these restrictions right.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent
Listen to The UK Report with Gavin Grey:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/katatonia/katatonia1703/katatonia170300043/72821636-kyiv-ukraine-march-1-2017-boris-johnson-secretary-of-state-for-foreign-affairs-of-uk-takes-a-speech-.jpg
More from World
New 2nd generation vaccine includes 2 Covid proteins for broader immune response
UCT is working with US scientists to target the spiked protein plus the nucleocapsid protein, the protein found inside the virus.Read More
'It's been really hard' - SA expat describes Texas blackouts amid winter storm
A South African living in Texas says it has been a tough week for his neighbourhood which had no power for 36 hours due to a winter storm.Read More
Daredevil Chris Bertish takes on world's first solo wing-foil across the Pacific
Ocean adventurer Chris Bertish is gearing up for another world-first ocean crossing - wing foiling across the Pacific Ocean from California to Hawaii.Read More
Cash-for-babies scandal leads to Netherlands halting intercountry adoptions
The abuses included coercing or paying birth mothers in places like Indonesia, Brazil, and Columbia to give up children.Read More
The future of renewable energy is bright
The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.Read More
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future
Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough.Read More
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on
Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity.Read More
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA
The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa?Read More
Scotland threatens to close its 'border' with England
It is wrong for Scotland to try and impose its laws, said one UK MP, calling Scottish threats "ridiculous" and "bearing no logic".Read More
E-Visa programme is not ready - Tourism Business Council SA
CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa says SA should have bought a system that is off the shelf and already working for other countries.Read More