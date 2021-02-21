UK govt promises Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out to all adults by end July

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'An emotional affair can be equally as hurtful as sexual infidelity' Clinical psychologist and divorce mediator Welmoet Bok says infidelity is about more than just sex. 21 February 2021 12:09 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town's private sector health workers get Covid-19 jab Private sector doctors have been lining up to receive their Covid-19 inoculations at Groote Schuur and Tygerberg Hospitals in Cape... 21 February 2021 11:25 AM
[UPDATE] Lay's South Africa confirms Salt & Vinegar crisps are officially back! A year after Lay's Salt & Vinegar was discontinued in SA, the flavour has made a comeback. 20 February 2021 12:54 PM
View all Local
Corruption case against Magashule and others moved to Free State High Court ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says he's tired of lengthly court delays after his case was postponed to August and moved to a... 19 February 2021 1:40 PM
Mortuary workers will receive next round of Covid vaccine jabs Funeral Federation of SA's John Storom says those working directly with mortal remains in the funeral industry to be prioritised. 19 February 2021 1:35 PM
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole' Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week. 18 February 2021 7:40 PM
View all Politics
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
Banks unwittingly employ criminals in rush to meet BEE targets - David Klatzow "In the rush to employ people who meet racial requirements, you’re dropping your standards," says investigator Dr David Klatzow. 19 February 2021 1:31 PM
SA's boxed wine sales overtook bottles for the first time ever in 2020 Newly released industry data shows that 2020 was a better year for the "bag-in-box" wine category than it was for bottled wine. 19 February 2021 9:06 AM
View all Business
I have a purpose to fulfill - Burn survivor Itu Sekhu shares her inspiring story Author and businesswoman Itumeleng Sekhu says she's using her life story to motivate others and encourage them to reach their full... 21 February 2021 10:06 AM
Kelly Khumalo: Nobody can ever use my story against me, because I've owned it South African songstress Kelly Khumalo joins Sara-Jayne King to talk about her latest album, reality TV show, and her relationship... 20 February 2021 12:21 PM
3 fun things to get up to in Cape Town today Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King suggests three fun things to get up to this weekend. 20 February 2021 8:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings' Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years. 15 February 2021 3:41 PM
View all Sport
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 3 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 20 February 2021 1:19 PM
Kelly Khumalo: Nobody can ever use my story against me, because I've owned it South African songstress Kelly Khumalo joins Sara-Jayne King to talk about her latest album, reality TV show, and her relationship... 20 February 2021 12:21 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 February 2021 John's 3 book picks this week. 19 February 2021 5:02 PM
View all Entertainment
UK govt promises Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out to all adults by end July Every adult in the UK will be offered a Covid-19 jab by the end of July as authorities ramp up the vaccination programme. 21 February 2021 12:54 PM
New 2nd generation vaccine includes 2 Covid proteins for broader immune response UCT is working with US scientists to target the spiked protein plus the nucleocapsid protein, the protein found inside the virus. 19 February 2021 5:48 PM
'It's been really hard' - SA expat describes Texas blackouts amid winter storm A South African living in Texas says it has been a tough week for his neighbourhood which had no power for 36 hours due to a winte... 19 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Banks unwittingly employ criminals in rush to meet BEE targets - David Klatzow "In the rush to employ people who meet racial requirements, you’re dropping your standards," says investigator Dr David Klatzow. 19 February 2021 1:31 PM
Lawlessness in Cape Town: 'Gangs have infiltrated crime intelligence' "Speak about Donkie Booysen; the whole community – apart from police – knows," says Willem Els (Institute of Security Studies). 19 February 2021 10:56 AM
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole' Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week. 18 February 2021 7:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

UK govt promises Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out to all adults by end July

21 February 2021 12:54 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Boris Johnson
COVID-19 vaccine
UK Lockdown
lockdown restrictions
UK Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Every adult in the UK will be offered a Covid-19 jab by the end of July as authorities ramp up the vaccination programme.

More than 17 million people have been given a jab since the UK's Covid-19 vaccine rollout began in December, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged that all adults in the UK will be offered a vaccine by 31 July 2021.

The UK's health authorities are currently vaccinating the elderly and people with comorbidities, Grey tells CapeTalk.

As the government accelerates the rollout and Covid-19 cases slowly drop, many Britons have argued that it's time to lift the hard lockdown restrictions which were implemented in December.

The UK government is expected to announce detailed plans about the easing of restrictions on Monday.

RELATED: Hotel quarantine to cost roughly R35k for UK residents returning from SA

The first dose of the coronavirus vaccine - either one of the two that are available here in the UK - has now reached more than 17 million people. That's just under one-third of the country.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

The doctors are currently jabbing people who are over the age of 60 and also those who are clinically vulnerable.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

They are working their way down the age groups but they now predict that all adults will be able to be given it by the end of July.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

It's been a massive logistical achievement thus far.... But many people say we should clear targets that set out when and how the lockdown will be eased.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

There are many people saying that this must be the last lockdown that the UK has to endure - we have to get the easing of these restrictions right.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

Listen to The UK Report with Gavin Grey:




21 February 2021 12:54 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Boris Johnson
COVID-19 vaccine
UK Lockdown
lockdown restrictions
UK Covid-19 vaccine rollout

More from World

New 2nd generation vaccine includes 2 Covid proteins for broader immune response

19 February 2021 5:48 PM

UCT is working with US scientists to target the spiked protein plus the nucleocapsid protein, the protein found inside the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's been really hard' - SA expat describes Texas blackouts amid winter storm

19 February 2021 8:20 AM

A South African living in Texas says it has been a tough week for his neighbourhood which had no power for 36 hours due to a winter storm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Daredevil Chris Bertish takes on world's first solo wing-foil across the Pacific

18 February 2021 4:48 PM

Ocean adventurer Chris Bertish is gearing up for another world-first ocean crossing - wing foiling across the Pacific Ocean from California to Hawaii.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash-for-babies scandal leads to Netherlands halting intercountry adoptions

18 February 2021 11:49 AM

The abuses included coercing or paying birth mothers in places like Indonesia, Brazil, and Columbia to give up children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The future of renewable energy is bright

18 February 2021 8:34 AM

The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future

18 February 2021 8:20 AM

Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The race to win the battle of energy storage is on

18 February 2021 8:20 AM

Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA

18 February 2021 8:19 AM

The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scotland threatens to close its 'border' with England

17 February 2021 10:24 AM

It is wrong for Scotland to try and impose its laws, said one UK MP, calling Scottish threats "ridiculous" and "bearing no logic".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

E-Visa programme is not ready - Tourism Business Council SA

17 February 2021 9:59 AM

CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa says SA should have bought a system that is off the shelf and already working for other countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Cape Town's private sector health workers get Covid-19 jab

Local

Excluded from Covid relief and battling to survive, sex workers turn to the web

Local

I have a purpose to fulfill - Burn survivor Itu Sekhu shares her inspiring story

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Severe floods kill five in Indonesia's capital

21 February 2021 1:42 PM

Dozens of WC private sector GPs line up to receive their vaccine jabs

21 February 2021 1:33 PM

Djokovic beats Medvedev to win ninth Australian Open

21 February 2021 12:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA