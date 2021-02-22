Help sandwich drive keep Lavender Hill kids' tummy's full
Many children from poorer communities are who are back in school, receive some food to eat thanks to school feeding schemes, but it's still not enough to keep them from hunger for the rest of the day, says Refilwe Moloto.
Refilwe speaks to Roesdiya "Rosie" Jacobs from Slices of Life, about the challenges of feeding children in poorer communities, especially as donations started to dry up.
She has helped to provide children with sandwiches during the December holidays as organisations took a break from operations, and she found last week that donations suddenly came to a halt, resulting in many children not getting their regular sandwiches.
The lady in Lavender Hill said the kids were coming to knock on the door at all odd hours of the day and night for something to eatRoesdiya "Rosie" Jacobs - Slices of Life
Rosie had been a caterer until Covid-19 hit and she decided to step up and help.
We're on so many WhatsApp groups and together we decided to just put it out there for donations.Roesdiya "Rosie" Jacobs - Slices of Life
Rosie says in the first week of December they began with 30 loaves of bread and the sandwich fillings. She offered her home as a base.
We just got together, a few ladies...and my husband, and we just started making up the sandwiches - prepping, wrapping, and we took it down to Lavender Hill.Roesdiya "Rosie" Jacobs - Slices of Life
But sadly donations have dried up says Rosie and last week they received nothing.
What we need is bread, and fillings like eggs, cheese, fish...and maybe even some fruit for the children.Roesdiya "Rosie" Jacobs - Slices of Life
The facilities are in place to make the sandwiches, she says.
It started with 30 loaves, but last week we did 50 loavesRoesdiya "Rosie" Jacobs - Slices of Life
She says they need to prepare between 500 to 700 sandwiches in order to feed the children.
Last week we had to turn children away because we did not have enough and that was totally, totally sad.Roesdiya "Rosie" Jacobs - Slices of Life
While many children are supported by school feeding, she believes some schools have not yet started their programme. In addition, younger ones not yet in school still need to be fed.
Please contact CapeTalk if you are able to assist on 072 567 1567.
Take a listen to Rosie's interview in the audio below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/addtodsaporn/addtodsaporn1805/addtodsaporn180500142/102180853-feeding-the-poor-helping-each-other-in-society.jpg
