Street lights a simple way to keep woman safe in Khayelitsha, not implemented





Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mail and Guardian contributor, Robyn Porteous, who lists in her recent article, data drive changes that South African authorities must and can make to try to end the scourge of gender-based violence.

She says it is such a pervasive issue and is often infused with a great deal of emotion.

It is so infused with a tendency to want a swift and vicious solution. Robyn Porteus, Contributor - Mail & Guardian

In 2017 there was only a conviction rate of 8.6%, says Porteus.

A decrease on that would be absolutely devastating. It would completely compromise the small piece of justice that we are getting. Robyn Porteus, Contributor - Mail & Guardian

The training at police stations to deal with gender-based violence is key. With reports that many stations do not have rape kits, and looming budget cuts, she says it is hard to believe that this will improve.

You have Police Minister Bheki Cele yesterday saying they have just received 50 BMWs to help in the fight against gender-based violence, and I for one would like to know how he envisions that happening. Robyn Porteus, Contributor - Mail & Guardian

Porteus cites a positive measure, mentioned in Nechama Brodie's book Femicide in South Africa, which comes out of the 2014 Khayelitsha Commission of Inquiry.

The commission found that inadequate and ineffective lighting contributed to crime while simultaneously making policing more challenging. Robyn Porteus, Contributor - Mail & Guardian

The City of Cape Town acknowledged that lighting in areas like Khayelitsha does not meet national standards.

The lighting plan the commission came up with is simple, she says.

They came up with a plan and a budget, but looking back now 6 years later, less than half the amount needed has been allocated to this plan. Robyn Porteus, Contributor - Mail & Guardian

She says these practical steps need to be prioritised by politicians and government.

Listen to the enlightening interview with Robyn Porteus in the audio below: