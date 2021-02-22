Burgess: Spike in cash-in-transit heists fueled by policing vacuum amid Covid-19
There's been a massive spike in brazen cash-in-transit heists in recent months while the police focus on lockdown enforcement.
Burgess says criminal syndicates are exploiting the instability brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.
At the same time, the police's embattled Crime Intelligence unit, which has been plagued by controversy, is failing to infiltrate or prevent organised crime.
Burgess is the author of "Heist! South Africa's Cash-In-Transit Epidemic Uncovered" and says the latest spate of brazen robberies has been propelled by the economic devastation of the global pandemic.
She tells CapeTalk that cash-in-transit heists are appealing to crime bosses because they are easy to execute, lucrative, and involve a low risk of prosecution in SA.
The success of breaking these criminal syndicates lies in having excellent crime intelligence, and that's where the big failure is lying.Anneliese Burgess, Author of Heist!
We've seen this massive increase and one of the big reasons, of course, is Covid-19 and the lockdown. In this time the focus of policing changed. Policing has become difficult. We had the lockdown.Anneliese Burgess, Author of Heist!
In that vacuum, these syndicates have managed to move in and take advantage of the lockdown.Anneliese Burgess, Author of Heist!
The heists are so pervasive because they are easy and low-risk. Low-risk meaning that there's a fairly low risk of people being arrested and an even smaller chance of people being successfully prosecuted.Anneliese Burgess, Author of Heist!
Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:
Source : Louise McAuliffe/EWN
More from Local
Kraaifontein community 'disturbed' by murder rate ranking in latest crime stats
Kraaifontein recorded the highest number of murders in South Africa between October and December 2020, according to new crime stats.Read More
'It is a crisis' - 6 days with no water in Makhanda
Gift of the Givers has been trying to assist. Founder and chair, Imtiaz Sooliman says it is a crisis that has entered its sixth day.Read More
AmaBhaca chief, husband of Khusela Diko, dies after short illness
The death of Chief Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko II has been described as shocking and painful by the amaBhaca kingdom.Read More
Only 52% of South Africans willing to get Covid jab - survey
Andrea Rademeyer CEO & Founder of Ask Afrika discusses the results of the latest survey.Read More
Temporary road closure proposed after another vehicle plunges off Voëlklip cliff
Local authorities are considering the temporary closure of the road near Voëlklip cliff until a guard rail has been erected.Read More
Should body corporates relax maximum occupancy rules?
Sectional title specialist Marina Constas to weigh up the factors that need to be considered.Read More
[WATCH] Adorable Cape ostriches join beachgoers for a dip in the ocean
Social media users are loving TikTok user Kayleigh Tuck's video of a couple of local ostriches taking a dip.Read More
Street lights a simple way to keep woman safe in Khayelitsha, not implemented
Mail & Guardian contributor Robyn Porteus says practical solutions need to be prioritised.Read More
Help sandwich drive keep Lavender Hill kids' tummy's full
Slices for Life has been helping feed children in the impoverished area of Lavender Hill in Cape Town since December.Read More
'An emotional affair can be equally as hurtful as sexual infidelity'
Clinical psychologist and divorce mediator Welmoet Bok says infidelity is about more than just sex.Read More