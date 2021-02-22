Burgess: Spike in cash-in-transit heists fueled by policing vacuum amid Covid-19





There's been a massive spike in brazen cash-in-transit heists in recent months while the police focus on lockdown enforcement.

Burgess says criminal syndicates are exploiting the instability brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the same time, the police's embattled Crime Intelligence unit, which has been plagued by controversy, is failing to infiltrate or prevent organised crime.

Burgess is the author of "Heist! South Africa's Cash-In-Transit Epidemic Uncovered" and says the latest spate of brazen robberies has been propelled by the economic devastation of the global pandemic.

She tells CapeTalk that cash-in-transit heists are appealing to crime bosses because they are easy to execute, lucrative, and involve a low risk of prosecution in SA.

The success of breaking these criminal syndicates lies in having excellent crime intelligence, and that's where the big failure is lying. Anneliese Burgess, Author of Heist!

We've seen this massive increase and one of the big reasons, of course, is Covid-19 and the lockdown. In this time the focus of policing changed. Policing has become difficult. We had the lockdown. Anneliese Burgess, Author of Heist!

In that vacuum, these syndicates have managed to move in and take advantage of the lockdown. Anneliese Burgess, Author of Heist!

The heists are so pervasive because they are easy and low-risk. Low-risk meaning that there's a fairly low risk of people being arrested and an even smaller chance of people being successfully prosecuted. Anneliese Burgess, Author of Heist!

Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane: