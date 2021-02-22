[WATCH] Adorable Cape ostriches join beachgoers for a dip in the ocean





Social media users are loving TikTok user Kayleigh Tuck's video of a couple of local ostriches dipping their toes in the ocean on a Cape beach this summer.

We were all locked out of the beaches so when those regs were eased it seems it was not just the humans who made a mush needed trip to the ocean.

Watch the adorable video below:

For this and other trending stories take a listen to Barbara Friedman chatting to Kieno Kammies on Barbs Wire below: