Temporary road closure proposed after another vehicle plunges off Voëlklip cliff

22 February 2021 12:11 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Car crash
Herolds Bay
Herold's Bay
Voelklip
voelklip road
Voelklip cliff

Local authorities are considering the temporary closure of the road near Voëlklip cliff until a guard rail has been erected.

Two elderly women died on Saturday evening when their vehicle plunged off a cliff in the Herolds Bay area.

The bodies of two 75-year-old women were recovered early on Sunday morning.

Two firearms were also found in the wreckage and have been sent for ballistics, according to the police.

The latest crash comes just a month after a 34-year-old mother and her two-year-old daughter died when their car also veered off a Voelklip cliff.

At least seven cars have gone over the edge at the infamous Voëlklip viewpoint since 2015, according to Kristy Kolberg, a reporter for the George Herald.

A total of 13 people have died in those incidents.

There are concerns that the area may be seeing an alarming trend of alleged suicides, similar to the Van Stadens Bridge near Port Elizabeth.

I would say, yes [it is turning into a suicide hotspot]... It is showing the same trend as the Van Stadens Bridge did a few years ago.

Kristy Kolberg, Crime Reporter - George Herald

That road is actually not a dangerous road... Unfortunately, if you drive over the cliff on the Voelklip road most of the time you mean to drive over it. You don't do it by accident.

Kristy Kolberg, Crime Reporter - George Herald

The death toll on that road since 2015 has been 13. In total, since 2015, seven cars have gone over the edge there, at two spots.

Kristy Kolberg, Crime Reporter - George Herald

Kenneth Field, the chairman of the Herolds Bay Ratepayers Association, says he'll be meeting with officials to discuss the temporary closure of the road until there is a permanent barrier put in place.

Field says the association has been meeting with the provincial government and municipal authorities to discuss plans for a guard rail along a section of the road.

He tells CapeTalk that local authorities recently foiled a man's suicide attempt in the area earlier this month.

We are going to be put a guard rail around there. I'm discussing with the team today to actually close the road for a short period of time until such time that we've got a guard rail up.

Kenneth Field, Chairman - Herolds Bay Ratepayers Association

We have got a plan that we've discussed with the municipality and the province to put up a barricade in that particular area where cars do go over.

Kenneth Field, Chairman - Herolds Bay Ratepayers Association

However, there are a number of further areas that have to be closed. If we close off that area, people go to other areas if they want to commit suicide. It is becoming a serious problem.

Kenneth Field, Chairman - Herolds Bay Ratepayers Association

The Voëlklip stretch is a provincial road that is bordered by private property on both sides.

An official from the Western Cape's Department of Transport and Public Works (DTPW) says that the landowner and local authorities have been against closing the road to the public.

The final decision to request a permanent road closure lies with the landowner, the department tells CapeTalk.

Last year, additional warning signs were placed along the affected road section in response to previous incidents.

Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:




