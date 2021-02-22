AmaBhaca chief, husband of Khusela Diko, dies after short illness
The chief died on Sunday afternoon in an East London hospital after a short illness.
He was married to suspended presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko.
The KwaBhaca royal house says it's still coming to terms with his sudden death.
"We are humbled by the outpouring of support and grief since the news of His Majesty's passing first became known", the royal house says in a statement.
The Dikos made headlines last year after it was alleged that the couple unduly benefitted from a R125 million personal protective equipment (PPE) tender from the Gauteng Health Department.
Khusela Diko remains on suspension from her job in the Presidency while a disciplinary process continues.
Source : Twitter
