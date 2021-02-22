Only 52% of South Africans willing to get Covid jab - survey
Just over half of South Africans surveyed in the tracker study by Ask Afrika's say they are planning to have the Covid-19 vaccination.
Kieno Kammies chats to Ask Afrika founder and CEO Andrea Rademeyer who says the survey was aimed at giving a voice to citizens and to provide information and insights to businesses and government on the impact of lockdown.
It has been massive. Our world has changed in so many ways and it has been important to consistently track this over the last year.Andrea Rademeyer, CEO - Ask Afrika
She says the insights have been important to note.
We have found that we are not one country. Besides differences between gender and race and age, we have seen that women and youth below 35, generally respond the same. They are the most fearful group during lockdown.Andrea Rademeyer, CEO - Ask Afrika
We have seen large differences between metro and rural citizens.Andrea Rademeyer, CEO - Ask Afrika
Rural citizens seem to think they can protect themselves and their families..they say we are not listening to media...we have had enough of Covid We are just carrying on with life.Andrea Rademeyer, CEO - Ask Afrika
People living in metros are more fearful and more inclined to stick to the behaviours....such as mask-wearing social distancing.Andrea Rademeyer, CEO - Ask Afrika
We have also seen such differences in fear in different communities.Andrea Rademeyer, CEO - Ask Afrika
Only half of those surveyed trust the vaccine, she says.
Only 11% of women completely trust that the vaccines will be safe, and only 14% of men.Andrea Rademeyer, CEO - Ask Afrika
She says it is so important for people to understand the science and understand that vaccines are safe.
Listen to the interview with Andrea Rademeyer in the audio below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/VACCINE_.html?sti=m1g2qgrazb8vp7botp|&mediapopup=119154224
More from Local
Kraaifontein community 'disturbed' by murder rate ranking in latest crime stats
Kraaifontein recorded the highest number of murders in South Africa between October and December 2020, according to new crime stats.Read More
'It is a crisis' - 6 days with no water in Makhanda
Gift of the Givers has been trying to assist. Founder and chair, Imtiaz Sooliman says it is a crisis that has entered its sixth day.Read More
AmaBhaca chief, husband of Khusela Diko, dies after short illness
The death of Chief Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko II has been described as shocking and painful by the amaBhaca kingdom.Read More
Temporary road closure proposed after another vehicle plunges off Voëlklip cliff
Local authorities are considering the temporary closure of the road near Voëlklip cliff until a guard rail has been erected.Read More
Should body corporates relax maximum occupancy rules?
Sectional title specialist Marina Constas to weigh up the factors that need to be considered.Read More
[WATCH] Adorable Cape ostriches join beachgoers for a dip in the ocean
Social media users are loving TikTok user Kayleigh Tuck's video of a couple of local ostriches taking a dip.Read More
Burgess: Spike in cash-in-transit heists fueled by policing vacuum amid Covid-19
Investigative journalist and author Anneliese Burgess says cash-in-transit syndicates are taking advantage of a vacuum in policing during the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Street lights a simple way to keep woman safe in Khayelitsha, not implemented
Mail & Guardian contributor Robyn Porteus says practical solutions need to be prioritised.Read More
Help sandwich drive keep Lavender Hill kids' tummy's full
Slices for Life has been helping feed children in the impoverished area of Lavender Hill in Cape Town since December.Read More
'An emotional affair can be equally as hurtful as sexual infidelity'
Clinical psychologist and divorce mediator Welmoet Bok says infidelity is about more than just sex.Read More
More from Politics
'It is a crisis' - 6 days with no water in Makhanda
Gift of the Givers has been trying to assist. Founder and chair, Imtiaz Sooliman says it is a crisis that has entered its sixth day.Read More
Street lights a simple way to keep woman safe in Khayelitsha, not implemented
Mail & Guardian contributor Robyn Porteus says practical solutions need to be prioritised.Read More
Corruption case against Magashule and others moved to Free State High Court
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says he's tired of lengthly court delays after his case was postponed to August and moved to a higher court.Read More
Mortuary workers will receive next round of Covid vaccine jabs
Funeral Federation of SA's John Storom says those working directly with mortal remains in the funeral industry to be prioritised.Read More
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole'
Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week.Read More
South African Parliament set to grill Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook
The Govt wants to know how Mark Zuckerberg’s company is planning to avoid spreading misinformation about the upcoming elections.Read More
Bheki Cele is having tea with Jacob Zuma at Nkandla
Lester Kiewit interviews EWN’s Nkosikhona Duma and political analyst Ralph Mathekga.Read More
The future of renewable energy is bright
The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.Read More
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future
Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough.Read More
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on
Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Should body corporates relax maximum occupancy rules?
Sectional title specialist Marina Constas to weigh up the factors that need to be considered.Read More
Help sandwich drive keep Lavender Hill kids' tummy's full
Slices for Life has been helping feed children in the impoverished area of Lavender Hill in Cape Town since December.Read More
I have a purpose to fulfill - Burn survivor Itu Sekhu shares her inspiring story
Author and businesswoman Itumeleng Sekhu says she's using her life story to motivate others and encourage them to reach their full potential.Read More
[UPDATE] Lay's South Africa confirms Salt & Vinegar crisps are officially back!
A year after Lay's Salt & Vinegar was discontinued in SA, the flavour has made a comeback.Read More
Kelly Khumalo: Nobody can ever use my story against me, because I've owned it
South African songstress Kelly Khumalo joins Sara-Jayne King to talk about her latest album, reality TV show, and her relationship with fame.Read More
3 fun things to get up to in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King suggests three fun things to get up to this weekend.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 February 2021
John's 3 book picks this week.Read More
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up
Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic.Read More
Spiked drinks: Big symptoms you need to watch out for
Dr Darren Green shares his extensive research into the dangerous issue of drink tampering.Read More
SA's boxed wine sales overtook bottles for the first time ever in 2020
Newly released industry data shows that 2020 was a better year for the "bag-in-box" wine category than it was for bottled wine.Read More