Only 52% of South Africans willing to get Covid jab - survey





Just over half of South Africans surveyed in the tracker study by Ask Afrika's say they are planning to have the Covid-19 vaccination.

Kieno Kammies chats to Ask Afrika founder and CEO Andrea Rademeyer who says the survey was aimed at giving a voice to citizens and to provide information and insights to businesses and government on the impact of lockdown.

It has been massive. Our world has changed in so many ways and it has been important to consistently track this over the last year. Andrea Rademeyer, CEO - Ask Afrika

She says the insights have been important to note.

We have found that we are not one country. Besides differences between gender and race and age, we have seen that women and youth below 35, generally respond the same. They are the most fearful group during lockdown. Andrea Rademeyer, CEO - Ask Afrika

We have seen large differences between metro and rural citizens. Andrea Rademeyer, CEO - Ask Afrika

Rural citizens seem to think they can protect themselves and their families..they say we are not listening to media...we have had enough of Covid We are just carrying on with life. Andrea Rademeyer, CEO - Ask Afrika

People living in metros are more fearful and more inclined to stick to the behaviours....such as mask-wearing social distancing. Andrea Rademeyer, CEO - Ask Afrika

We have also seen such differences in fear in different communities. Andrea Rademeyer, CEO - Ask Afrika

Only half of those surveyed trust the vaccine, she says.

Only 11% of women completely trust that the vaccines will be safe, and only 14% of men. Andrea Rademeyer, CEO - Ask Afrika

She says it is so important for people to understand the science and understand that vaccines are safe.

Listen to the interview with Andrea Rademeyer in the audio below: