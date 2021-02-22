'It is a crisis' - 6 days with no water in Makhanda
Makhanda, formerly known as Grahamstown, has had water shortages for a long time, but currently, the town has been without water for days.
Gift of the Givers has been trying to assist. Founder and chair, Imtiaz Sooliman talks to Amy McIver, standing in for Lester Kiewit, on The Midday Report.
It is a crisis. It has now been 6 days.Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder and Chair - Gift of the Givers
He paints a picture of the current situation.
Last night we worked until midnight. We had taxis, cars, people walking until late at night to collect water.Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder and Chair - Gift of the Givers
They need to supply more than 3 million litres of water a day which is close to impossible, he says.
He says this impacts business and the university.
Students are arriving to start the academic year and when parents see there is no water they might leave he adds, and the univeristy is an essential driver of the town's economy.
Right now everywhere we go there are just queues and queues and queues of people waiting to get water.Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder and Chair - Gift of the Givers
He confirms shops are running out of supplies of bottled water.
The economic situation in the town is already dire.
Restaurants and takeaways have closed, smaller shops have closed, fewer students have come, the overall economic is in a nad situation - and now the water purchase has become an additional cost.Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder and Chair - Gift of the Givers
So many people have lost their jobs that they cannot afford bottled water.
In February 2019 Gift of the Givers first came to the town to help with boreholes to alleviate the water crisis.
He describes the boreholes that Gift of the Givers is involved in.
The municipality continues to say it has no money.
They say they don't have money, the money disappeared, someone took the money.Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder and Chair - Gift of the Givers
Sooliman says the reservoir is full but the water cannot be accessed.
Listen to the interview in the audio below:
Source : Kaylynn Palm/EWN
