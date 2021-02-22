Amplats posts record earnings - aims to boost production via mechanisation
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) will increase production by 20% by 2030, the company said on Monday.
It hopes to hit this target by way of increased mechanisation.
Amplats reported a 63% rise in annual profits.
Headline earnings per share came in at R115.54 in 2020 compared to R70.87 in 2019.
The miner declared a final dividend of R35.35 per share.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.
It’s an audacious goal… Technology applications will help us increase output without it being capital intensive…Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Amplats
We have the best suite of assets available globally…Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Amplats
We’re not blind to the challenges we have in South Africa…Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Amplats
We’re targeting zero fatalities…Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Amplats
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32770950_silhouettes-of-worker-in-the-mine-.html?term=mineworker&vti=lnen6r30xsa7robr9p-1-11
