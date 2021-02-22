Amplats posts record earnings - aims to boost production via mechanisation





TRENDING ON THE MONEY SHOW: Jeremy Mansfield gets real about his money and beliefs about it

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) will increase production by 20% by 2030, the company said on Monday.

It hopes to hit this target by way of increased mechanisation.

Amplats is pinning its hopes on mechanisation to boost production. © 1971yes/123rf.com

Amplats reported a 63% rise in annual profits.

Headline earnings per share came in at R115.54 in 2020 compared to R70.87 in 2019.

The miner declared a final dividend of R35.35 per share.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.

It’s an audacious goal… Technology applications will help us increase output without it being capital intensive… Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Amplats

We have the best suite of assets available globally… Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Amplats

We’re not blind to the challenges we have in South Africa… Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Amplats

We’re targeting zero fatalities… Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Amplats

Listen to the interview in the audio below.