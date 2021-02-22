Kraaifontein community 'disturbed' by murder rate ranking in latest crime stats





Police Minister Bheki Cele released the crime statistics for the last quarter of 2020 at a media briefing on Friday.

The figures show that seven of the 10 police stations reporting the highest murder rates in the country are in the Western Cape.

According to Cele, there was a 6.6% increase in murders during the last three months of 2020.

The Kraaifontein Community Development Forum (DCF) says gang-related shootings and crime escalated as the lockdown regulations were eased late last year.

The forum's Louis Botha says the CDF will be meeting on Wednesday to discuss the shocking and disturbing crime trends.

Botha believes that policing needs to be coupled with organised community action in order to combat crime in Kraaifontein.

We do have a relationship with SAPS but we are also of the opinion that the fight against crime and organised crime is not only a policing issue, but it's an issue that we as a community need to take up and begin to become more serious about. Louis Botha, Secretary - Kraaifontein Community Development Forum

We are planning on having a meeting on Wednesday when we will look more into what came from the report and how to respond to it. Louis Botha, Secretary - Kraaifontein Community Development Forum

We are quite disturbed by the information from Minister Cele's report. Louis Botha, Secretary - Kraaifontein Community Development Forum

In addition to Kraaifontein, the townships of Delft and Nyanga also ranked among the top five areas with the highest number of murders.

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report: