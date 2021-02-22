'Media and journalists need to be mindful of language when reporting on suicide'
In South Africa, there are over 23 suicides per day. This number may be underestimated owing to the stigma involved in suicide.
RELATED: Spike in calls to SA suicide prevention hotline since start of lockdown
Sadag’s operations director, Cassey Chambers, says media organisations must be mindful of the language used when reporting on suicide.
Language matters. For example, Chambers says media houses should stop reporting that a person "committed suicide". The appropriate term would be to report that someone died by suicide.
Saying things like "committed suicide" - suicide is not a crime. It's not a criminal offence in South Africa. So if someone does take their own life, it doesn't mean that they have made a criminal offence.Cassey Chambers, Operations director - Sadag
Saying things like a "failed attempt" almost sounds like a to-do list or an achievement if you are able to end your life in suicide. An unsuccessful suicide means that someone is still alive and there is still an opportunity to get them help.Cassey Chambers, Operations director - Sadag
Chambers says journalists need to approach suicide deaths with sensitivity because international research has shown that the media plays a role in fostering suicide contagion.
Suicide contagion refers to the suicide exposure effect on many people who are already vulnerable to suicide.
Chambers spoke to CapeTalk host John Maytham following the latest suspected suicide deaths at Voëlklip near Herolds Bay.
Even if there is one suicide, it's one too many.Cassey Chambers, Operations director - Sadag
International research shows that there are a lot factors that go towards suicide contagion.Cassey Chambers, Operations director - Sadag
Through press and media talking about specific details and places can often suggest or open up the opportunity to someone who is vulnerable.Cassey Chambers, Operations director - Sadag
It's something that we try to be very careful about in how we report on it, how many details we do give.Cassey Chambers, Operations director - Sadag
If you or someone you love need help, contact Sadag's 24hr helpline on 0800 456 789. For a suicidal emergency contact them on 0800 567 567.
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
Source : SAPS
More from Local
Western Cape scores 79.9% matric pass rate - here are the top achievers
The Western Cape's Class of 2020 has achieved a matric pass rate of 79.9%, which is a slight drop from the 82.3% pass rate obtained in 2019.Read More
WC vaccine rollout gains momentum as Health Dept breaches 1,000 daily jab target
The Western Cape Health Department says the Covid-19 vaccine rollout is in full swing after health officials surpassed the daily target on Monday.Read More
Kraaifontein community 'disturbed' by murder rate ranking in latest crime stats
Kraaifontein recorded the highest number of murders in South Africa between October and December 2020, according to new crime stats.Read More
'It is a crisis' - 6 days with no water in Makhanda
Gift of the Givers has been trying to assist. Founder and chair, Imtiaz Sooliman says it is a crisis that has entered its sixth day.Read More
AmaBhaca chief, husband of Khusela Diko, dies after short illness
The death of Chief Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko II has been described as shocking and painful by the amaBhaca kingdom.Read More
Only 52% of South Africans willing to get Covid jab - survey
Andrea Rademeyer CEO & Founder of Ask Afrika discusses the results of the latest survey.Read More
Temporary road closure proposed after another vehicle plunges off Voëlklip cliff
Local authorities are considering the temporary closure of the road near Voëlklip cliff until a guard rail has been erected.Read More
Should body corporates relax maximum occupancy rules?
Sectional title specialist Marina Constas to weigh up the factors that need to be considered.Read More
[WATCH] Adorable Cape ostriches join beachgoers for a dip in the ocean
Social media users are loving TikTok user Kayleigh Tuck's video of a couple of local ostriches taking a dip.Read More
Burgess: Spike in cash-in-transit heists fueled by policing vacuum amid Covid-19
Investigative journalist and author Anneliese Burgess says cash-in-transit syndicates are taking advantage of a vacuum in policing during the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More