A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million)





Click here for all business book reviews in one place.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Stephen Timm, author of “At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million”.

One white lie led to the next… Investors piled in money… Stephen Timm, author - At Any Cost

When you see that Bitcoin price go up… You can be damn sure there’ll be scams… Stephen Timm, author - At Any Cost

I met him in 2010 and interviewed his business partner. He struck me as the nicest person you can ever meet! … Very good with words… He looks gentle and meek… Stephen Timm, author - At Any Cost

He would go on about who he was going to do business with, the potential sales… Stephen Timm, author - At Any Cost

People who went to school with him… said he didn’t come across as a scammer… The lies seemed to start when he moved to New York… As soon as he got there… he starts wearing expensive, designer clothing... He moves to the tallest, newest, shiniest building… He underwent a shift… Stephen Timm, author - At Any Cost

The entire tech sector is full of this ‘overhype’… You must be very cynical, like an old journalist… He got away because of compliant media… Stephen Timm, author - At Any Cost

© twinsterphoto/123rf

The description on The Book Lounge website:

Eran Eyal had it all: a trendy New York apartment, a jet-set lifestyle and investors lining up to get in on his million-dollar cryptocurrency start-up, Shopin.

But the New York police pounced in 2018, charged him with fraud and packed him off to Rikers Island.

As $42 million went up in smoke, the South African entrepreneur was exposed as an audacious fraudster determined to succeed at any cost – even if it meant spinning a web of lies to do so.

TRENDING ON THE MONEY SHOW: Jeremy Mansfield gets real about his money and beliefs about it

Listen to the interview in the audio below.