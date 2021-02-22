A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million)
Click here for all business book reviews in one place.
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.
This week Whitfield interviewed Stephen Timm, author of “At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million”.
One white lie led to the next… Investors piled in money…Stephen Timm, author - At Any Cost
When you see that Bitcoin price go up… You can be damn sure there’ll be scams…Stephen Timm, author - At Any Cost
I met him in 2010 and interviewed his business partner. He struck me as the nicest person you can ever meet! … Very good with words… He looks gentle and meek…Stephen Timm, author - At Any Cost
He would go on about who he was going to do business with, the potential sales…Stephen Timm, author - At Any Cost
People who went to school with him… said he didn’t come across as a scammer… The lies seemed to start when he moved to New York… As soon as he got there… he starts wearing expensive, designer clothing... He moves to the tallest, newest, shiniest building… He underwent a shift…Stephen Timm, author - At Any Cost
The entire tech sector is full of this ‘overhype’… You must be very cynical, like an old journalist… He got away because of compliant media…Stephen Timm, author - At Any Cost
The description on The Book Lounge website:
Eran Eyal had it all: a trendy New York apartment, a jet-set lifestyle and investors lining up to get in on his million-dollar cryptocurrency start-up, Shopin.
But the New York police pounced in 2018, charged him with fraud and packed him off to Rikers Island.
As $42 million went up in smoke, the South African entrepreneur was exposed as an audacious fraudster determined to succeed at any cost – even if it meant spinning a web of lies to do so.
TRENDING ON THE MONEY SHOW: Jeremy Mansfield gets real about his money and beliefs about it
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66087627_business-man-giving-dishonest-handshake-hiding-in-the-mask-business-fraud-and-hypocrite-agreement-.html?vti=lca6n5jdieyrmwhb10-1-1
More from Business Books
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book
Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".Read More
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now
The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores.Read More
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev.Read More
Working from home? Do it from a beach in Thailand, or anywhere else in the world
"We’re all between 40 and 60 years old. We’re not backpacking. The glamour of travel is exhilarating!" says author Kate Emmerson.Read More
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker
From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa.Read More
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits".Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian
Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”.Read More
VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'
Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded".Read More
How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)
Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy.Read More