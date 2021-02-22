WC vaccine rollout gains momentum as Health Dept breaches 1,000 daily jab target
The department's chief of operations, Dr. Saadiq Kariem, says over 1,100 health workers were vaccinated on Monday.
The target in the province is currently 1,000 jabs per day.
RELATED: WC officials aim to vaccinate over 1,000 health workers daily for next two weeks
Western Cape officials administered more than 1,700 vaccines over the weekend, with 861 administered on Saturday and a further 932 administered yesterday.
Last week, the province received 13,160 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine which have been allocated for both the private and public sector.
Since the rollout began on Wednesday, vaccinators have had already administered almost 4,000 vaccines.
Here's a look at the daily vaccinations since last week Wednesday:
- 7 Feb: 75 total vaccinations
- 18 Feb: 310 total vaccinations
- 19 Feb: 578 total vaccinations
- 20 Feb: 861 total vaccinations
- 21 Feb: 932 total vaccinations
- 22 Feb: 1,141 total vaccinations (provisional figure - expected to increase)
The Western Cape's vaccine rollout is currently underway at three sites, Groote Schuur Hospital, Tygerberg Hospital, and Khayelitsha Hospital.
Dr. Kariem says the provincial vaccination programme is expected to gain momentum this week after a fourth vaccination site is introduced.
He explains that senior hospital managers have identified healthcare workers who are first in line abased on a risk and exposure criteria.
RELATED: WATCH: Cape Town's private sector health workers get Covid-19 jab
We've been pushing hard. We breached the 1,000 daily target. Today we did 1,141 people. That number might [increase] a little bit more.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
We had teething issues and challenges to look at. Those are settling down and beginning to stablise.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
It's quite a complicated procedure, from registration to eventually receiving your shot in the armDr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
We will then have four public sector sites this week.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
Western Cape scores 79.9% matric pass rate - here are the top achievers
The Western Cape's Class of 2020 has achieved a matric pass rate of 79.9%, which is a slight drop from the 82.3% pass rate obtained in 2019.Read More
'Media and journalists need to be mindful of language when reporting on suicide'
The South African and Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has emphasised the importance of responsible news reporting of suicide deaths.Read More
Kraaifontein community 'disturbed' by murder rate ranking in latest crime stats
Kraaifontein recorded the highest number of murders in South Africa between October and December 2020, according to new crime stats.Read More
'It is a crisis' - 6 days with no water in Makhanda
Gift of the Givers has been trying to assist. Founder and chair, Imtiaz Sooliman says it is a crisis that has entered its sixth day.Read More
AmaBhaca chief, husband of Khusela Diko, dies after short illness
The death of Chief Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko II has been described as shocking and painful by the amaBhaca kingdom.Read More
Only 52% of South Africans willing to get Covid jab - survey
Andrea Rademeyer CEO & Founder of Ask Afrika discusses the results of the latest survey.Read More
Temporary road closure proposed after another vehicle plunges off Voëlklip cliff
Local authorities are considering the temporary closure of the road near Voëlklip cliff until a guard rail has been erected.Read More
Should body corporates relax maximum occupancy rules?
Sectional title specialist Marina Constas to weigh up the factors that need to be considered.Read More
[WATCH] Adorable Cape ostriches join beachgoers for a dip in the ocean
Social media users are loving TikTok user Kayleigh Tuck's video of a couple of local ostriches taking a dip.Read More
Burgess: Spike in cash-in-transit heists fueled by policing vacuum amid Covid-19
Investigative journalist and author Anneliese Burgess says cash-in-transit syndicates are taking advantage of a vacuum in policing during the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More