WC vaccine rollout gains momentum as Health Dept breaches 1,000 daily jab target





The department's chief of operations, Dr. Saadiq Kariem, says over 1,100 health workers were vaccinated on Monday.

The target in the province is currently 1,000 jabs per day.

RELATED: WC officials aim to vaccinate over 1,000 health workers daily for next two weeks

Western Cape officials administered more than 1,700 vaccines over the weekend, with 861 administered on Saturday and a further 932 administered yesterday.

Last week, the province received 13,160 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine which have been allocated for both the private and public sector.

Since the rollout began on Wednesday, vaccinators have had already administered almost 4,000 vaccines.

Here's a look at the daily vaccinations since last week Wednesday:

7 Feb: 75 total vaccinations

75 total vaccinations 18 Feb: 310 total vaccinations

310 total vaccinations 19 Feb: 578 total vaccinations

578 total vaccinations 20 Feb: 861 total vaccinations

861 total vaccinations 21 Feb: 932 total vaccinations

932 total vaccinations 22 Feb: 1,141 total vaccinations (provisional figure - expected to increase)

The Western Cape's vaccine rollout is currently underway at three sites, Groote Schuur Hospital, Tygerberg Hospital, and Khayelitsha Hospital.

Dr. Kariem says the provincial vaccination programme is expected to gain momentum this week after a fourth vaccination site is introduced.

He explains that senior hospital managers have identified healthcare workers who are first in line abased on a risk and exposure criteria.

RELATED: WATCH: Cape Town's private sector health workers get Covid-19 jab

We've been pushing hard. We breached the 1,000 daily target. Today we did 1,141 people. That number might [increase] a little bit more. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

We had teething issues and challenges to look at. Those are settling down and beginning to stablise. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

It's quite a complicated procedure, from registration to eventually receiving your shot in the arm Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

We will then have four public sector sites this week. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: