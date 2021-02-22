We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will deliver the 2021 National Budget Speech on Wednesday, 24 February.
He faces the herculean task of curbing spending and debt while boosting an economy smashed to smithereens by the still-unfolding Covid-19 pandemic.
Treasury’s bid to cut South Africa’s public sector wage bill by more than R300 billion was vindicated by the labour court last year; it will be interesting to hear what Mboweni has to say in this regard.
Most economists expect tax increases but no new taxes such as a much-touted wealth tax.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito.
Yes, it has been hell… Sometimes it’s difficult to be optimistic.Ross McCulloch, founder - Jack Black
We’ve come back quite nicely… We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick… There is some optimism for this year.Ross McCulloch, founder - Jack Black
We’ve become better at planning…Ross McCulloch, founder - Jack Black
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN.
