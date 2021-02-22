South Africa – still beautiful as ever – is preparing for the return of tourism
South African tourism, still licking deep wounds, is nevertheless preparing for recovery.
Last week, beautiful Cape Town - Africa’s most popular city for tourists – released a 10-point plan to save the industry there.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Sisa Ntshona, CEO at SA Tourism.
To kickstart the economy we need this sector to start contributing….Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism
No-one is traveling around the world… If our key markets are in lockdown…Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism
We’re throwing everything at it! … The plan is fluid… For tourism to really happen… we need our vaccine rollout done… We need to open the skies… sort out our visa issues…Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism
You need to ensure world-class health and safety protocols…Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism
The recovery won’t happen this year, but we need to invest for it right now.Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
