Western Cape scores 79.9% matric pass rate - here are the top achievers
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says she's pleased with the overall performance of the province following the release of the 2020 matric results.
The Department of Basic Education (DBE) announced the 2020 NSC results and top learners on Monday afternoon.
Nationally, the matric class of 2020 has achieved a pass rate of 76.2% compared with 81.3% in 2019 and 78.2% in 2018.
In the Western Cape, MEC Schäfer celebrated with the top achievers in the province.
The top two Mathematics boffins come from the Western Cape. They are Daniel Gouws from Hermanus High School (first place) and Veren Naidoo from Rondebosch Boys High School (second place).
The province has also celebrated with Ayabukwa Nombela from Manzomthombo Secondary School and Sonica Roux from Outeniqua High School.
Nombela came in second place among all quintile 3 schools nationally and Roux placed third among quintile 5 schools.
The Special Ministerial Award has been awarded to Sonja Jonkers from Jan Kriel School.
Ayabukwa Nombela from Manzomthombo Secondary School came in 2nd place in Quintile 3, Nationally. Congratulations to Ayabukwa! pic.twitter.com/u6nh70P4qU— WCEDNews (@WCEDnews) February 22, 2021
In 3rd place in Quintile 5 is Sonica Roux from Outeniqua High School. Well done!! pic.twitter.com/mBmus4Edda— WCEDNews (@WCEDnews) February 22, 2021
Well done to the Class of 2020! We are incredibly proud of all of your achievements. #MatricResults2020 pic.twitter.com/1p2W1LW8pA— WCEDNews (@WCEDnews) February 22, 2021
Cape learners will receive their results at schools across the province from midday onward tomorrow (Tuesday 23 February).
Source : https://twitter.com/WCEDnews/status/1363875246038736901/photo/2
