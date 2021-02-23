MEC: School system is changing to prepare youth for jobs - but not fast enough
The Department of Basic Education (DBE) announced the 2020 NSC results on Monday.
Nationally, the matric class of 2020 has achieved a pass rate of 76.2% compared with 81.3% in 2019 and 78.2% in 2018.
In the Western Cape, the matric pass rate is 79.9%, which is a slight drop from the 82.3% pass rate obtained in 2019.
RELATED: Western Cape scores 79.9% matric pass rate - here are the top achievers
Historically, the South African education system had focused mainly on the academic pathway.
But not everyone aspires to be a university graduate, and many South Africans simply cannot afford that option.
MEC Debbie Schäfer says the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) supports the adoption of a three-stream model, which consists of the academic pathway, the technical pathway, and the vocational pathway.
The three-stream model aims to implement curriculum offerings that meet the diverse needs of young people in the country.
It focuses on skills training that is suited for a changing world - with the introduction of more schools of skills and new subjects in mainstream schools such as coding and robotics.
Traditionally, the main focus has been on STEM subjects (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).
Schäfer says the WCED is shifting its focus to STEAMAC, which includes the arts, agriculture, coding, and computational skills.
While the vision is there, the implementation is happening at a very slow pace.
The MEC says this is because of a combination of factors including education funding constraints, curriculum challenges, and a lack of qualified teachers.
RELATED: We were holding our breath, but results better than anticipated - Umalusi
There have been changes in the education system in the sense of bringing in the three-stream curriculum... It's not been rolled out quickly enough and the final pressures are making it extremely difficult to do so.Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC
There's been a huge emphasis on STEM for a long time and we've expanded that to STEAMAC, which includes the arts, agriculture, coding, and computational skills.Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC
One of the things we're introducing is robotics, actually but it's not happening quickly enough.Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC
We're struggling also to get the right people to teach those subjects.Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC
DBE is also incorporating entrepreneurial aspects into the curriculum, and they are working on that. It just takes so long to gets things done, unfortunately.Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC
The country also needs more technical schools and schools with a variety of occupational subjects such as agricultural studies, digital technology, electronics, hospitality, and consumer studies.
MEC Schäfer also reflects on the success of the partnership which led to the Jakes Gerwel Technical School in Bonnievale, Western Cape.
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/robotics_teenager.html?oriSearch=robotics+kids&sti=obt34alwludtfb7vvr|&mediapopup=143686133
More from Local
WC Health MEC visits Tygerberg Hospital vaccination site to track progress
The Western Cape's vaccine rollout is currently underway at three sites: Groote Schuur Hospital, Tygerberg Hospital, and Khayelitsha Hospital.Read More
Pineapple leaf nappies and sanitary wear wins this innovative woman an award
Inners of Leafline products are made from a natural pineapple Leaf fibre called Pina Fibre making them environmentally friendly.Read More
Cape Town - a top city for remote working - proposes new visa for digital nomads
The City of Cape Town is calling on the national government to introduce a new visa to attract remote workers from around the world.Read More
Progressed pupils contributed to drop in matric pass rate, Education DG explains
South Africa's national matric pass rate for 2020 dropped by 5.1 percentage points, from 81.3% in 2019 to 76.2%.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Minister Creecy on why W Cape small-scale fishing rights scrapped
The Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister is heading to the High Court to have the current fishing rights scrapped,Read More
[VIDEOS] Why NSRI implores public to stay off Bos 400 shipwreck near Llandudno
Videos have been posted of people swimming to the shipwreck, boarding the vessel and diving off, and some have needed rescuing.Read More
SAAPA: Tax on booze and smokes must be called health tax - and govt must hike it
Policy group SAAPA SA has called on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to significantly increase the excise tax on alcohol when he outlines the annual Budget.Read More
We were holding our breath, but results better than anticipated - Umalusi
Umalusi head Prof Volmink says results were not expected to go up this year, and the results are credible.Read More
Western Cape scores 79.9% matric pass rate - here are the top achievers
The Western Cape's Class of 2020 has achieved a matric pass rate of 79.9%, which is a slight drop from the 82.3% pass rate obtained in 2019.Read More
WC vaccine rollout gains momentum as Health Dept breaches 1,000 daily jab target
The Western Cape Health Department says the Covid-19 vaccine rollout is in full swing after health officials surpassed the daily target on Monday.Read More