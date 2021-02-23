Unemployment rises to 32.5%, 7.2 million South Africans without jobs - StatsSA





We are seeing that the easing out of lockdown restrictions allows people to move out from the non-economically active category, back to the labour force. Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - StatsSA

We have seen that the number of those employed has increased by 333,000 people. Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - StatsSA

Those unemployed has increased by 701,000 people to 7.2 million people. Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - StatsSA

Thes 7.2 million are those people actively looking for employment in the fourth quarter of 2020, he notes.

The 7.2 million represent the 32.5% which is South Africa's unemployment rate.

We have seen an increase from the previous quarter when it was at 30.8%. We have seen an increase by 1.7 percentage points to 32.5%. Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - StatsSA

Listen to the interview with Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke in the audio below:

88,9% of the employed continued to receive pay during lockdown compared to 87,3% in Q3:2020.



Read more here: https://t.co/Tn5PqWiA9q#StatsSA #employment pic.twitter.com/LKfzJIusx8 — Stats SA (@StatsSA) February 23, 2021