Unemployment rises to 32.5%, 7.2 million South Africans without jobs - StatsSA
We are seeing that the easing out of lockdown restrictions allows people to move out from the non-economically active category, back to the labour force.Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - StatsSA
We have seen that the number of those employed has increased by 333,000 people.Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - StatsSA
Those unemployed has increased by 701,000 people to 7.2 million people.Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - StatsSA
Thes 7.2 million are those people actively looking for employment in the fourth quarter of 2020, he notes.
The 7.2 million represent the 32.5% which is South Africa's unemployment rate.
We have seen an increase from the previous quarter when it was at 30.8%. We have seen an increase by 1.7 percentage points to 32.5%.Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - StatsSA
Listen to the interview with Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke in the audio below:
[Thread] South Africa’s #unemployment rate increased by 1,7 percentage points to 32,5% in Q4:2020 compared to Q3:2020.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) February 23, 2021
Read more here: https://t.co/Tn5PqWiA9q#StatsSA #employment pic.twitter.com/kayLZW4K41
88,9% of the employed continued to receive pay during lockdown compared to 87,3% in Q3:2020.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) February 23, 2021
Read more here: https://t.co/Tn5PqWiA9q#StatsSA #employment pic.twitter.com/LKfzJIusx8
Of the 15 million persons who were employed in Q4: 2020, almost 8 in ten (78,3%) were expected to work during the national lockdown by the companies/organisations they work for.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) February 23, 2021
Read more here: https://t.co/Tn5PqWiA9q#StatsSA #employment pic.twitter.com/C20rAifjDr
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/petertt/petertt2003/petertt200300179/142978635-zwelihle-hermanus-western-cape-south-africa-dec-2019-young-men-sitting-at-roadside-waiting-to-find-w.jpg
