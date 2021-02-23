Cape Town - a top city for remote working - proposes new visa for digital nomads
The City, in collaboration with Cape Town Tourism, has launched its Digital Nomad initiative, which aims to encourage domestic and international audiences to consider Cape Town as a remote working destination.
The municipality says its also lobbying for the national government to consider introducing a 'Remote Working Visa' which would benefit the tourism industry and create job opportunities.
The City's mayoral committee member for economic opportunities, James Vos, says the special visa would help attract more international visitors.
Vos says long-stays are needed to support local economies that have been decimated by the Covid-19 lockdown
Cape Town has been named as one of the Best Cities for Remote Working on the Big 7 Travel’s ’50 Best Places For Remote Working in 2021’ list.
Vos says the City is tracking the fast-growing trend of digital nomads and is preparing to attract both the domestic market now and later, the international market at the appropriate time.
He says the City's new marketing strategy is aimed at attracting visitors, investors, sstudents, lifestyle seekers and remote workers.
Vos adds that Cape Town's hospitality sector needs to innovate and take advantage of the rising "workation" trend.
Product innovation should include, for example, attracting our locals - stuck in their home offices for the last 10 months - to spend a day working in a different environment with access to a room, pool, breakfast, lunch, parking, and WiFi.James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town
For the long-stay digital nomads, revised rates, and home-away-from-home type packaging is essential to attract this market.James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town
Cape Town has made the Best Cities for Remote Working list. It's been our best-kept secret for many years and a useful Ace to pull out at this particular time.James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town
An abundance of natural beauty and wide-open spaces makes Cape Town a perfect location to live and work with solid fibre infrastructure and top-class hospitality services and products.James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town
The exchange rate really goes a long way towards making Cape Town an affordable luxury destination for international workers to consider living and working in, for up to 90 days as permitted by South African immigration regulations.James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town
