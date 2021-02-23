Pineapple leaf nappies and sanitary wear wins this innovative woman an award
An entrepreneur from the Eastern Cape town of Port Alfred has just won first place in the SAB Foundation’s Disability Empowerment Awards.
Winner Candy Androliakos of Leafline Washable Sanitary Wear, ticks multiple boxes says Pippa Hudson.
She employs people living with disabilities and has created a range of washable sanitary wear that includes incontinence pants and mattress and cushion protectors which are ideal for those who are wheelchair users.
Leafline Washable Sanitary Wear also produces reusable nappies and sanitary pads - all made out of the fibres of pineapple leaves.
The owner of this environmentally friendly sanitary wear Candy Androliakos chats to Pippa about the range and her win.
All the inners of Leafline products are made from a natural pineapple Leaf fibre called Pina Fibre, which makes them environmentally friendly. The products are reusable making them cost-effective.
Candy says she was inspired by working as a beauty therapist in a retirement home.
While I was there, one of the old ladies was telling me how much money she spends on throw-away nappies.Candy Androliakos, Owner- Leafline
She began making some for the woman and searched for something absorbant for the inner lining of the nappy.
Because I live in Bathurst, I was doing a tour of the Big Pineapple and there I saw one of the farmers had a billboard for the different types of uses for the fibre of the leaf of the pineapple.Candy Androliakos, Owner- Leafline
She asked him to give her a supply of fibre which he did.
I was practicing for about a year to try and make a product out of the fibre and obviously, all the people who used my products were my guinea pigs so it was developed around them.Candy Androliakos, Owner- Leafline
She has trained women with mental disabilities to make the products and the R1.3 million prize will help expand the premises in order to grow jobs for more women.
Listen to the interview with Candy Adroliakas in the audio below:
More from Local
WC Health MEC visits Tygerberg Hospital vaccination site to track progress
The Western Cape's vaccine rollout is currently underway at three sites: Groote Schuur Hospital, Tygerberg Hospital, and Khayelitsha Hospital.Read More
Cape Town - a top city for remote working - proposes new visa for digital nomads
The City of Cape Town is calling on the national government to introduce a new visa to attract remote workers from around the world.Read More
Progressed pupils contributed to drop in matric pass rate, Education DG explains
South Africa's national matric pass rate for 2020 dropped by 5.1 percentage points, from 81.3% in 2019 to 76.2%.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Minister Creecy on why W Cape small-scale fishing rights scrapped
The Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister is heading to the High Court to have the current fishing rights scrapped,Read More
MEC: School system is changing to prepare youth for jobs - but not fast enough
Are schools adapting to the future of education? Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer admits that the pace of change is very slow.Read More
[VIDEOS] Why NSRI implores public to stay off Bos 400 shipwreck near Llandudno
Videos have been posted of people swimming to the shipwreck, boarding the vessel and diving off, and some have needed rescuing.Read More
SAAPA: Tax on booze and smokes must be called health tax - and govt must hike it
Policy group SAAPA SA has called on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to significantly increase the excise tax on alcohol when he outlines the annual Budget.Read More
We were holding our breath, but results better than anticipated - Umalusi
Umalusi head Prof Volmink says results were not expected to go up this year, and the results are credible.Read More
Western Cape scores 79.9% matric pass rate - here are the top achievers
The Western Cape's Class of 2020 has achieved a matric pass rate of 79.9%, which is a slight drop from the 82.3% pass rate obtained in 2019.Read More
WC vaccine rollout gains momentum as Health Dept breaches 1,000 daily jab target
The Western Cape Health Department says the Covid-19 vaccine rollout is in full swing after health officials surpassed the daily target on Monday.Read More
More from Business
Unemployment rises to 32.5%, 7.2 million South Africans without jobs - StatsSA
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says easing lockdown regs will allow people to move from non-economically active category.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Minister Creecy on why W Cape small-scale fishing rights scrapped
The Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister is heading to the High Court to have the current fishing rights scrapped,Read More
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million)
Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million".Read More
Liberty Two Degrees income plummets as South Africans shun its gigantic malls
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees.Read More
South Africa – still beautiful as ever – is preparing for the return of tourism
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sisa Ntshona, CEO at SA Tourism.Read More
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito.Read More
Amplats posts record earnings - aims to boost production via mechanisation
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.Read More
Sasol grinds down its debt mountain - finally smaller than the company itself
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO at Sasol.Read More
Should body corporates relax maximum occupancy rules?
Sectional title specialist Marina Constas to weigh up the factors that need to be considered.Read More
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer
The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June.Read More
More from Lifestyle
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million)
Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million".Read More
Only 52% of South Africans willing to get Covid jab - survey
Andrea Rademeyer CEO & Founder of Ask Afrika discusses the results of the latest survey.Read More
Should body corporates relax maximum occupancy rules?
Sectional title specialist Marina Constas to weigh up the factors that need to be considered.Read More
Help sandwich drive keep Lavender Hill kids' tummy's full
Slices for Life has been helping feed children in the impoverished area of Lavender Hill in Cape Town since December.Read More
I have a purpose to fulfill - Burn survivor Itu Sekhu shares her inspiring story
Author and businesswoman Itumeleng Sekhu says she's using her life story to motivate others and encourage them to reach their full potential.Read More
[UPDATE] Lay's South Africa confirms Salt & Vinegar crisps are officially back!
A year after Lay's Salt & Vinegar was discontinued in SA, the flavour has made a comeback.Read More
Kelly Khumalo: Nobody can ever use my story against me, because I've owned it
South African songstress Kelly Khumalo joins Sara-Jayne King to talk about her latest album, reality TV show, and her relationship with fame.Read More
3 fun things to get up to in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King suggests three fun things to get up to this weekend.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 February 2021
John's 3 book picks this week.Read More
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up
Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic.Read More