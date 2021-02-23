WC Health MEC visits Tygerberg Hospital vaccination site to track progress
Provincial Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo visited the vaccination site at Tygerberg on Tuesday morning, where dozens of healthcare workers are being vaccinated.
#SAvaccines Dr Coreen Ellis is working in the pharmacy adjacent to the vaccination site, filling syringes for staff administering the jabs. KB pic.twitter.com/pUiU7dyIqh— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 23, 2021
Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt spoke to several healthcare workers who told him that the vaccine is a symbol of hope for the health sector.
RELATED: WC officials aim to vaccinate over 1,000 health workers daily for next two weeks
Last week, the Western Cape received just over 13,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines out of the first batch of 80,000 that was delivered to South Africa.
According to the national Health Department, more than 23,000 health workers have been vaccinated across the country.
In the Western Cape, the number of inoculated healthcare workers stood at 3,957 as of 5pm on Monday. It's believed that the figure has passed 4,000 today.
RELATED: WC vaccine rollout gains momentum as Health Dept breaches 1,000 daily jab target
Some of them [healthcare workers] say that this vaccine holds the promise of the end of the pandemic, but also of better days to come.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The MEC has not been vaccinated yet and that is because there are very strict criteria for these first days of vaccination for healthcare workers.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
They have to be patient-facing, meaning that they will have to be actively involved in caring for patients. Also, healthcare workers working in a Covid-19 ward get preference.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the Eyewitness News update on The Midday Report:
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
Pineapple leaf nappies and sanitary wear wins this innovative woman an award
Inners of Leafline products are made from a natural pineapple Leaf fibre called Pina Fibre making them environmentally friendly.Read More
Cape Town - a top city for remote working - proposes new visa for digital nomads
The City of Cape Town is calling on the national government to introduce a new visa to attract remote workers from around the world.Read More
Progressed pupils contributed to drop in matric pass rate, Education DG explains
South Africa's national matric pass rate for 2020 dropped by 5.1 percentage points, from 81.3% in 2019 to 76.2%.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Minister Creecy on why W Cape small-scale fishing rights scrapped
The Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister is heading to the High Court to have the current fishing rights scrapped,Read More
MEC: School system is changing to prepare youth for jobs - but not fast enough
Are schools adapting to the future of education? Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer admits that the pace of change is very slow.Read More
[VIDEOS] Why NSRI implores public to stay off Bos 400 shipwreck near Llandudno
Videos have been posted of people swimming to the shipwreck, boarding the vessel and diving off, and some have needed rescuing.Read More
SAAPA: Tax on booze and smokes must be called health tax - and govt must hike it
Policy group SAAPA SA has called on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to significantly increase the excise tax on alcohol when he outlines the annual Budget.Read More
We were holding our breath, but results better than anticipated - Umalusi
Umalusi head Prof Volmink says results were not expected to go up this year, and the results are credible.Read More
Western Cape scores 79.9% matric pass rate - here are the top achievers
The Western Cape's Class of 2020 has achieved a matric pass rate of 79.9%, which is a slight drop from the 82.3% pass rate obtained in 2019.Read More
WC vaccine rollout gains momentum as Health Dept breaches 1,000 daily jab target
The Western Cape Health Department says the Covid-19 vaccine rollout is in full swing after health officials surpassed the daily target on Monday.Read More