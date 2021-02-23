WC Health MEC visits Tygerberg Hospital vaccination site to track progress





Provincial Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo visited the vaccination site at Tygerberg on Tuesday morning, where dozens of healthcare workers are being vaccinated.

#SAvaccines Dr Coreen Ellis is working in the pharmacy adjacent to the vaccination site, filling syringes for staff administering the jabs. KB pic.twitter.com/pUiU7dyIqh — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 23, 2021

Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt spoke to several healthcare workers who told him that the vaccine is a symbol of hope for the health sector.

Last week, the Western Cape received just over 13,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines out of the first batch of 80,000 that was delivered to South Africa.

According to the national Health Department, more than 23,000 health workers have been vaccinated across the country.

In the Western Cape, the number of inoculated healthcare workers stood at 3,957 as of 5pm on Monday. It's believed that the figure has passed 4,000 today.

Some of them [healthcare workers] say that this vaccine holds the promise of the end of the pandemic, but also of better days to come. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The MEC has not been vaccinated yet and that is because there are very strict criteria for these first days of vaccination for healthcare workers. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

They have to be patient-facing, meaning that they will have to be actively involved in caring for patients. Also, healthcare workers working in a Covid-19 ward get preference. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

