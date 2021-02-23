Kraaifontein parents want extra mobile classrooms until WCED builds more schools
The parents closed down Bloekombos and Masibambane high schools on Monday over placement issues, but learning has resumed today.
Kraaifontein Community leaders say hundreds of high school learners are battling to find placement in schools in the area because of overcrowding.
The two high schools in the area are full and cannot accept any more pupils, reports Eyewitness News journalist Kaylynn Palm.
Community members want the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) to build more public high schools for learners in the area.
At Bloekombos High School, some classrooms have over 60 learners per class, Palm tells CapeTalk.
Community leader Linda Phitho says that residents have been calling for additional schools and mobile classrooms since January last year, prior to the national lockdown.
Phitho says the community is dependent on public schools and wants children to be accommodated at school in the area that they live.
The WCED says the schools are full and some of the learners have been offered a placement at other schools outside the area.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The department says they have a budget that they need to work on and that there is an issue with land... building a new school will most likely not be on the cards this year.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Community leader Linda Phitho has indicated that there are four primary schools in the area but only two high schools. That's where the problem lies.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News
They are concerned about overcrowding in classrooms. At Bloekombos, some classrooms have over 60 learners inside the class.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News
There are also issues around the placement of learners. They're calling for the WCED to build more schools because learners in the area are unable to attend schools this year because they are being turned away.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the Eyewitness News update on The Midday Report:
Source : Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
