Tensions rise in Masi over use of sports field earmarked for temporary homes
More than 400 structures have so far been built for Masi residents who were displaced by a devastating fire in December last year.
Meanwhile, hundreds of more temporary housing units are scheduled to be built on a nearby sports field.
However, the sports players and local clubs are objecting to the use of the site for more emergency structures.
Last week, local youth in the area staged a protest boycotting the use of the sports field.
Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers says local authorities have to ensure that construction of the other emergency units on the sports field can commence so that those who are still waiting to be assisted can also be afforded the opportunity to have their own roof over their heads.
"I am concerned that there are some individuals in the community that are preventing the construction of the temporary units on the sports field to commence. More so, as these residents are seeking to benefit even though they were not affected by this disaster", Simmers said in a statement.
The MEC says housing officials will continue to engage with this protesting group so that the matter can speedily be resolved.
Approximately 1,100 informal homes were destroyed by the fire and only 402 temporary housing units have been built so far due to land constraints.
RELATED: 'Vulnerable' Masi residents become first to move into R32M temporary structures
Living Hope founder Pastor John Thomas says displaced residents who are still waiting for their structures to be completed are also disgruntled over the slow building process.
The Living Hope NGO has been providing supplies and food relief to residents in the community.
The young guys who play soccer on the sports field objected in the form a protest... The users of the sports fields say no way is this going to happen, hence the protests on Thursday.Pastor John Thomas, Executive director - Living Hope
Over the weekend, the homeless people violently protested over the weekend. We had two different protests: One group is saying no way are you going to use the sports field and another group is saying we demand a place to live..Pastor John Thomas, Executive director - Living Hope
Living Hope has been able to service those homes or give them mattresses, bedding, blankets, carpets, curtains food parcels, hygiene packs, and kitchen goods.Pastor John Thomas, Executive director - Living Hope
These are meant to be emergency homes for three to six months while a more permanent alternative building technology house is built for them on what is known as Erf 5131.Pastor John Thomas, Executive director - Living Hope
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank
The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan.Read More
Mkhize: Second tranche of J&J Covid-19 vaccines set to arrive in SA on Saturday
Another batch of 80,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines is expected to land in South Africa this weekend.Read More
Office clerks and med students jumping vaccine queue, frontline doctor alleges
A frontline doctor based in the Western Cape claims that office administrators are getting vaccinated before workers in hospital ICUs.Read More
Kraaifontein parents want extra mobile classrooms until WCED builds more schools
On Monday, angry residents and parents in Kraaifontein shut down the two public high schools in the area, demanding places for their children.Read More
WC Health MEC visits Tygerberg Hospital vaccination site to track progress
The Western Cape's vaccine rollout is currently underway at three sites: Groote Schuur Hospital, Tygerberg Hospital, and Khayelitsha Hospital.Read More
Pineapple leaf nappies and sanitary wear wins this innovative woman an award
Inners of Leafline products are made from a natural pineapple Leaf fibre called Pina Fibre making them environmentally friendly.Read More
Cape Town - a top city for remote working - proposes new visa for digital nomads
The City of Cape Town is calling on the national government to introduce a new visa to attract remote workers from around the world.Read More
Progressed pupils contributed to drop in matric pass rate, Education DG explains
South Africa's national matric pass rate for 2020 dropped by 5.1 percentage points, from 81.3% in 2019 to 76.2%.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Minister Creecy on why W Cape small-scale fishing rights scrapped
The Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister is heading to the High Court to have the current fishing rights scrapped,Read More
MEC: School system is changing to prepare youth for jobs - but not fast enough
Are schools adapting to the future of education? Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer admits that the pace of change is very slow.Read More