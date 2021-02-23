Tensions rise in Masi over use of sports field earmarked for temporary homes

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Finance: Working from home tax deductions and other expectations from the Budget Speech
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Yolandi Esterhuizen - Registered tax practitioner & Director: Product Compliance at Sage Africa & Middle East
Today at 05:10
Saftu's embarks on nationwide strike ahead of 2021 Budget Speech
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚
Today at 05:46
Stats SA data show how hotels, restaurants bled this holiday season
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
What is the essential education problem statement?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull - Senior Researcher in the Economics Department at Stellenbosch University and Director of Funda Wande
Today at 06:44
Life Orientation’s role in social development
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ismail Taladia - Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills at the Western Cape Education Department
Today at 07:07
Ensuring we don't lag behind world when it comes to STEM
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Vicky Nembaware - Bioinformatician in the Division of Human Genetics, Faculty of Health Sciences at University of Cape Town
Today at 07:20
Current Curriculum: Ensuring strong emphasis on Humanities Subjects & “New” Disciplines
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nuno Martins - Director, Co-founder and Principal at The Animation School
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Education: where to now for SA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Raees Khan
Jaco Deacon - National Operations Officer at Federation Of Governing Bodies Of Sa Schools
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dis-Chem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Employment alone not the sole answers to SA's socioeconomic challenges
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alana Bond
Today at 10:08
Jacobs Jams-Kieno in Conversation with the New jam company in Ceres first black female owner
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Budget preview with Dr Iraj Abedian
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Today at 11:05
Bonang Mohale - revamping our Education system
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bonang Mohale - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).
Today at 11:32
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury-2 topics - South Africas budget trends to look out for, and climate change
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:23
Saftu strike outside parliament ahead of Budget
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚
Today at 12:27
2021 Budget preview: tax implications
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arnaaz Camay - Executive at ENS Africa
Today at 12:37
Suspect arrested in possession of a san rock art - Sahra on the significance thereof
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ron Martin - Heritage consultant at South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra)
Today at 12:40
Bullying tactics by landlords are killing small businesses - Free State Black Business Council
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lucky Motsamai - CEO at Free State Black Business Council
Today at 12:45
Mozzies
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Mthokozisi Sibanda - CEO at African Applied Chemical
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 18:09
Budget Show Analysis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswitter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Dondo Mogajane - Director General at National Treasury
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Tensions rise in Masi over use of sports field earmarked for temporary homes

23 February 2021 7:32 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Masiphumelele
Masiphumele shack fire
Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers
Masiphumele temporary housing
emergency housing
Masi protests

There has been a stalemate in Masiphumelele, with some residents preventing the construction of the temporary units on the sports field in the area.

More than 400 structures have so far been built for Masi residents who were displaced by a devastating fire in December last year.

Meanwhile, hundreds of more temporary housing units are scheduled to be built on a nearby sports field.

However, the sports players and local clubs are objecting to the use of the site for more emergency structures.

Last week, local youth in the area staged a protest boycotting the use of the sports field.

Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers says local authorities have to ensure that construction of the other emergency units on the sports field can commence so that those who are still waiting to be assisted can also be afforded the opportunity to have their own roof over their heads.

"I am concerned that there are some individuals in the community that are preventing the construction of the temporary units on the sports field to commence. More so, as these residents are seeking to benefit even though they were not affected by this disaster", Simmers said in a statement.

The MEC says housing officials will continue to engage with this protesting group so that the matter can speedily be resolved.

Approximately 1,100 informal homes were destroyed by the fire and only 402 temporary housing units have been built so far due to land constraints.

RELATED: 'Vulnerable' Masi residents become first to move into R32M temporary structures

Living Hope founder Pastor John Thomas says displaced residents who are still waiting for their structures to be completed are also disgruntled over the slow building process.

The Living Hope NGO has been providing supplies and food relief to residents in the community.

The young guys who play soccer on the sports field objected in the form a protest... The users of the sports fields say no way is this going to happen, hence the protests on Thursday.

Pastor John Thomas, Executive director - Living Hope

Over the weekend, the homeless people violently protested over the weekend. We had two different protests: One group is saying no way are you going to use the sports field and another group is saying we demand a place to live..

Pastor John Thomas, Executive director - Living Hope

Living Hope has been able to service those homes or give them mattresses, bedding, blankets, carpets, curtains food parcels, hygiene packs, and kitchen goods.

Pastor John Thomas, Executive director - Living Hope

These are meant to be emergency homes for three to six months while a more permanent alternative building technology house is built for them on what is known as Erf 5131.

Pastor John Thomas, Executive director - Living Hope

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:




