Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery





The accident occurred at 7am in California on Tuesday morning o a road in Rolling Hills, Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says Woods did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the early-morning incident. He noted that "deputies at the time didn't see any evidence of impairment."

He spoke to the media and said a sole vehicle was involved and the sole occupant. Woods was driving a Genesis GV80, a Hyundai luxury brand SUV.

The site of the crash has a high frequency of accidents and the car hit a tree and landed on a steep downhill slope.

No skid marks, no breaking, apparently the first contact was with the center median. From there it crossed into the opposing lane of traffic, hit the curb, hit a tree and there were several rollovers during that process. Alex Villanueva, Los Angeles County Sheriff

He was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery after the accident.

