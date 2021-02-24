Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery
The accident occurred at 7am in California on Tuesday morning o a road in Rolling Hills, Los Angeles.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says Woods did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the early-morning incident. He noted that "deputies at the time didn't see any evidence of impairment."
He spoke to the media and said a sole vehicle was involved and the sole occupant. Woods was driving a Genesis GV80, a Hyundai luxury brand SUV.
The site of the crash has a high frequency of accidents and the car hit a tree and landed on a steep downhill slope.
No skid marks, no breaking, apparently the first contact was with the center median. From there it crossed into the opposing lane of traffic, hit the curb, hit a tree and there were several rollovers during that process.Alex Villanueva, Los Angeles County Sheriff
He was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery after the accident.
So sorry, Tiger. My thoughts for a great and fast recovery. 🙏🏼 #TigerWoods pic.twitter.com/GzKZkFZCpl— J.J. Stone 🎙🎧📸 (@jjstoneFMnews) February 23, 2021
NEW: LA County Sheriff says an ax was used to get Tiger Woods out of the vehicle. Also adding that "deputies at the time, they didn't see any evidence of impairment." #TigerWoods pic.twitter.com/HFuTztge08— Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) February 23, 2021
"No skid marks, no breaking, apparently the first contact was with the center median. From there it crossed into the opposing lane of traffic, hit the curb, hit a tree and there were several rollovers during that process." LA County Sheriff on #TigerWoods' accident. pic.twitter.com/hf2WdJEqaL— Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) February 23, 2021
Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family tonight—here’s to a speedy recovery for the GOAT of golf. If we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s to never count Tiger out.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 24, 2021
#tigerwoods was involved in a terrible car accident and is currently undergoing surgery... pray for him 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/gIy7Aon0PB— No Jumper (@nojumper) February 23, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/isogood/isogood1908/isogood190800060/137614205-ponte-vedra-golf-course-florida-may-20-2012-tiger-woods-at-the-players-championship-on-practice-day-.jpg
