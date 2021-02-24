Is SA capable of producing future leaders in STEM subjects?

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dis-Chem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Employment alone not the sole answers to SA's socioeconomic challenges
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alana Bond
Today at 10:08
Jacobs Jams-Kieno in Conversation with the New jam company in Ceres first black female owner
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nigel Jacobs
Today at 10:33
Budget preview with Dr Iraj Abedian
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Today at 11:05
Bonang Mohale - revamping our Education system
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bonang Mohale - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).
Today at 11:32
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury-2 topics - South Africas budget trends to look out for, and climate change
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:10
Budget 2021 preview: Democratic Alliance expectations
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis - Shadow Minister of Finance at Democratic Alliance
Today at 12:15
A double-lung transplant recipient got covid-19 from her donor, report finds. She died two months later.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Greg Caligaro
Dr Greg Calligaro - Pulmonologist at Resporatory Clinic Groote Schuur Hospital
Today at 12:23
Saftu/Numsa strike outside parliament ahead of Budget
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson
Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Spokesperson at Numsa
Today at 12:27
2021 Budget preview: tax implications
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arnaaz Camay - Executive at ENS Africa
Today at 12:37
Suspect arrested in possession of a san rock art - Sahra on the significance thereof
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ron Martin - Heritage consultant at South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra)
Today at 12:40
Bullying tactics by landlords are killing small businesses - Free State Black Business Council
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lucky Motsamai - CEO at Free State Black Business Council
Today at 12:45
Mozzies
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Mthokozisi Sibanda - CEO at African Applied Chemical
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 18:09
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget Analysis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswitter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Dondo Mogajane - Director General at National Treasury
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual: Facebook versus news publishers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter : Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
School Life Orientation plays a key role in social development Western Cape Education Department Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills Ismail Teladia talks to Refilwe Moloto. 24 February 2021 8:48 AM
Is SA capable of producing future leaders in STEM subjects? Refilwe Moloto shone the spotlight on SA's STEM education as part of Wednesday's Big Breakfast Broadcast on CapeTalk. 24 February 2021 8:42 AM
Tensions rise in Masi over use of sports field earmarked for temporary homes There has been a stalemate in Masiphumelele, with some residents preventing the construction of the temporary units on the sports... 23 February 2021 7:32 PM
View all Local
Unemployment rises to 32.5%, 7.2 million South Africans without jobs - StatsSA Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says easing lockdown regs will allow people to move from non-economically active category. 23 February 2021 1:46 PM
[EXPLAINER] Minister Creecy on why W Cape small-scale fishing rights scrapped The Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister is heading to the High Court to have the current fishing rights scrapped, 23 February 2021 12:19 PM
We were holding our breath, but results better than anticipated - Umalusi Umalusi head Prof Volmink says results were not expected to go up this year, and the results are credible. 23 February 2021 9:48 AM
View all Politics
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
Kumba Iron Ore reports record earnings: 'We're confident in terms of the future' It's thanks to global demand and a quality product - The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi. 23 February 2021 7:18 PM
View all Business
Pineapple leaf nappies and sanitary wear wins this innovative woman an award Inners of Leafline products are made from a natural pineapple Leaf fibre called Pina Fibre making them environmentally friendly. 23 February 2021 2:40 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
Only 52% of South Africans willing to get Covid jab - survey Andrea Rademeyer CEO & Founder of Ask Afrika discusses the results of the latest survey. 22 February 2021 1:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
View all Sport
New psychological thriller set in the Eastern Cape 'Dam' premiers on Showmax Lead actress Lea Vivier opens up about her experience filming the new Showmax original drama 'Dam', which premiers on Monday 22 Fe... 22 February 2021 2:49 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 3 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 20 February 2021 1:19 PM
Kelly Khumalo: Nobody can ever use my story against me, because I've owned it South African songstress Kelly Khumalo joins Sara-Jayne King to talk about her latest album, reality TV show, and her relationship... 20 February 2021 12:21 PM
View all Entertainment
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
Street lights a simple way to keep woman safe in Khayelitsha, not implemented Mail & Guardian contributor Robyn Porteus says practical solutions need to be prioritised. 22 February 2021 9:04 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Is SA capable of producing future leaders in STEM subjects?

24 February 2021 8:42 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Education
STEM

Refilwe Moloto shone the spotlight on SA's STEM education as part of Wednesday's Big Breakfast Broadcast on CapeTalk.

Is South African equipped to provide the world with the scientists it needs, asks Refilwe Moloto during the education-focused Big Breakfast Broadcast on Cape Talk on Wednesday.

South Africa has consistently lagged behind other countries when it comes to maths and science, and Moloto pondered whether the Covid-disrupted school programme has led to learners falling even further behind leading nations?

The Breakfast Show host spoke to bioinformatician Dr Vicvy Nembaware and posed the question to her about STEM (science, technology, engineering, maths) education in South Africa.

Dr Nembaware says she's positive for the future of the country's learners, and says efforts are being made to make STEM subjects more appealing.

The idea is to make STEM subjects fun and to provide role models for high school learners.

Dr Vicky Nembaware, Bioinformatician, Faculty of Health Sciences - University of Cape Town

Role models in the STEM field who can inspire learners to look beyond the more well-known career paths.

Dr Vicky Nembaware, Bioinformatician, Faculty of Health Sciences - University of Cape Town

Nembaware speaks about a current project which seeks to connect researchers from the health sciences faculty at UCT with learners.

Role models can connect online with learners in the comfort of their school and give them the opportunity to visit the university.

Dr Vicky Nembaware, Bioinformatician, Faculty of Health Sciences - University of Cape Town

But Nembaware admits the project needs more funding to be sustainable.

Because most of the researchers that we've got on the platform are people that come from the communities that the learners are in.

Dr Vicky Nembaware, Bioinformatician, Faculty of Health Sciences - University of Cape Town

RELATED: Women in STEM: Bridging the gender gap in technical careers

Listen to the full conversation on STEM education below:




24 February 2021 8:42 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Education
STEM

More from The Big Breakfast Broadcast

School Life Orientation plays a key role in social development

24 February 2021 8:48 AM

Western Cape Education Department Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills Ismail Teladia talks to Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot

27 January 2021 9:37 AM

For R397 per month, you get unlimited GP visits and unlimited medication. You also get basic radiology, pathology, dentistry...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is your medical aid ripping you off? MediCheck can help you resolve claims

27 January 2021 8:25 AM

R35 billion spent by members out of their savings, which is their own money, or out of pocket this past year, says Mark Hyman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2 reasons your employer can force you to join a specific medical scheme

27 January 2021 5:23 AM

Lawyer Craig Berkowitz outlines when it is compulsory for employees to join a medical aid scheme selected by an employer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

State capture a major reason for decline in crime fighting capacity - Mo Shaik

28 October 2020 7:48 AM

The former head of SA Secret Service says overall architecture once had in 1994 no longer matches the problem SA has today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tourism: How Cape Town plans to make summer pop

30 September 2020 1:18 PM

All the interviews from the BIG Breakfast Broadcast with Refilwe Moloto on "South African Tourism, Reimagined".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We have an advantage. Who doesn’t want to spend summer in the Cape? - Alan Winde

30 September 2020 9:42 AM

"Fly south! Come here for the summer! This is going to be a great place in the summer," says Premier Alan Winde.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How this Cape Town tour operator has had to learn to 'swim' again

30 September 2020 6:56 AM

Tour operator and owner of Beyond the Vine Robbie Knoetze normally catered to international tourists visiting the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Big Breakfast Broadcast: Tourism Edition

30 September 2020 5:31 AM

Join Refilwe Moloto live from the Century City Virtual Conference Centre Studio for the first Big Breakfast Broadcast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Office clerks and med students jumping vaccine queue, frontline doctor alleges

Local

Mkhize: Second tranche of J&J Covid-19 vaccines set to arrive in SA on Saturday

Local

Western Cape scores 79.9% matric pass rate - here are the top achievers

Local

Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery

World Sport

EWN Highlights

Port Elizabeth officially called Gqeberha after minister approves name change

24 February 2021 8:25 AM

SA has placed ‘large orders’ of vaccines with Pfizer, J&J – Mkhize

24 February 2021 7:58 AM

Mboweni expected to detail COVID-19 vaccine compensation plan in Budget speech

24 February 2021 7:52 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA