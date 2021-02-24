Is SA capable of producing future leaders in STEM subjects?





Is South African equipped to provide the world with the scientists it needs, asks Refilwe Moloto during the education-focused Big Breakfast Broadcast on Cape Talk on Wednesday.

South Africa has consistently lagged behind other countries when it comes to maths and science, and Moloto pondered whether the Covid-disrupted school programme has led to learners falling even further behind leading nations?

The Breakfast Show host spoke to bioinformatician Dr Vicvy Nembaware and posed the question to her about STEM (science, technology, engineering, maths) education in South Africa.

Dr Nembaware says she's positive for the future of the country's learners, and says efforts are being made to make STEM subjects more appealing.

The idea is to make STEM subjects fun and to provide role models for high school learners. Dr Vicky Nembaware, Bioinformatician, Faculty of Health Sciences - University of Cape Town

Role models in the STEM field who can inspire learners to look beyond the more well-known career paths. Dr Vicky Nembaware, Bioinformatician, Faculty of Health Sciences - University of Cape Town

Nembaware speaks about a current project which seeks to connect researchers from the health sciences faculty at UCT with learners.

Role models can connect online with learners in the comfort of their school and give them the opportunity to visit the university. Dr Vicky Nembaware, Bioinformatician, Faculty of Health Sciences - University of Cape Town

But Nembaware admits the project needs more funding to be sustainable.

Because most of the researchers that we've got on the platform are people that come from the communities that the learners are in. Dr Vicky Nembaware, Bioinformatician, Faculty of Health Sciences - University of Cape Town

