'School Life Orientation plays a key role in pupils decision-making and success'
It may be a subject many don't take seriously, but Life Orientation is an incredibly important subject. Many of us would have been able to navigate the world better with some of these essential skills, suggests Refilwe Moloto.
But, which skills are the most important, and how does one decide which to prioritise?
Western Cape Education Department Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills Ismail Teladia talks to Refilwe.
What does Life Orientation do? It does not only focus on basic life skills but we are also talking about sexuality education, career planning, subject choices, physical educationIsmail Teladia, Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills - WCED
he says physical education has become critically important in a period of pupils moving from a lockdown period back into schools.
A Life Orientation teacher is a specialist teacher, he explains.
We cannot have any Tom, Dick, or Harry put into the Life Orientation class to take charge of this very important subject. You are dealing here with learners' emotional perspectives.Ismail Teladia, Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills - WCED
Emotional and psycho-social development at such a pivotal age is critical so how such a curriculum is implemented is key, suggests Teladia.
You're getting learners to understand the basics of the values that they have - the values of having a good work ethic.Ismail Teladia, Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills - WCED
This assists pupils to value the importance of working hard at school as well as preparing them to succeed in adult life.
Listen to the interview with Ismail Teladia in the audio below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/arrowsmith2/arrowsmith22003/arrowsmith2200300025/143108935-students-wearing-mask-for-protect-corona-virus-or-covid-19-and-doing-exam-in-classroom-with-stress-1.jpg
