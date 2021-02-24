School Life Orientation plays a key role in social development





It may be a subject many don't take seriously, but Life Orientation is an incredibly important subject. Many of us would have been able to navigate the world better with some of these essential skills, suggests Refilw Moloto.

But, which skills are the most important, and how does one decide which to prioritise?

Western Cape Education Department Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills Ismail Teladia talks to Refilwe.

What does Life Orientation do? It does not only focus on basic life skills but we are also talking about sexuality education, career planning, subject choices, physical education Ismail Teladia, Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills - WCED

he says physical education has become critically important in a period of pupils moving from a lockdown period back into schools.

Listen to the interview with Ismail Teladia in the audio below: