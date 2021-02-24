French actor Depardieu charged with rape: actress says he attacked her at home





French actor Gérard Depardieu has been charged with rape and sexual after an actress told police the Oscar-nominated star attacked her at her home in 2018.

It is understood Depardieu was placed under formal investigation in December but was not held in custody.

Reporter Adam Gilchrist says this is an old case, which was initially dismissed in 2019.

There was an investigation two and a half years ago into Gérard Depardieu and that was dropped for a lack of evidence and now it's come back again. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

He's been charged with rape and sexual assault, the allegations have been made by an actress in her twenties. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

He has this sort of, 'wild man of France' image, which has done him some good in career terms, but I don't think it does any good in terms of his personal life. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

The actor's lawyer told French news agency AFP that Depardieu "totally dispute[d]" the allegation, adding that the investigation should never have been made public.

Gerard Depardieu Charged With Rape by French Authorities https://t.co/itt8IiSpYd — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 23, 2021

Depardieu is a veteran of the film industry having appeared in over 250 pictures since his movie debut in Le Beatnik Et Le Minet in 1967.

In 1990 he was nominated for an Oscar for his role in Cyrano de Bergerac, four years later he starred in the hit romantic comedy My Father, The Hero opposite Katherine Heigl.

Depardieu played the father of a teenager who seeks to trick a potential suitor into believing her father is actually her older lover.

